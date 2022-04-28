Open Menu

Judge says Cushman failed to properly value Trump properties

Firm allegedly followed marching orders of ex-president

New York /
Apr.April 28, 2022 02:56 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Judge Arthur Engoron, Cushman & Wakefield's Brett White, former U.S. president Donald Trump (LinkedIn, Getty Images, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Judge Arthur Engoron, Cushman & Wakefield’s Brett White, former U.S. president Donald Trump (LinkedIn, Getty Images, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

A Manhattan judge is taking a dim view of Cushman & Wakefield’s role in allegedly misleading valuations of Trump Organization property.

Judge Arthur Engoron accused the commercial real estate giant of being inconsistent in “adhering to its internal quality control practices when conducting appraisals on behalf of the Trump Organization,” The Daily Beast reported.

The state judge’s comment was in his Wednesday order compelling Cushman to comply with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into Donald Trump and his eponymous real estate firm.

View of Seven Springs in Westchester (Trump Organization)

Engoron indicated he personally reviewed sensitive documents regarding Cushman’s appraisals. Earlier this week, the assistant attorney general argued that in two instances, including one at Trump’s Seven Springs in Westchester County, Cushman appraisers filled in valuations as instructed by the Trump Organization or the lawyer it hired, rather than independently assess development timelines. The firm’s grand plans for the site never came to fruition.

Read more

Cushman hasn’t publicly addressed the judge’s comments.

The real estate services company has until May 27 to turn over documents for James’ investigation. In a statement after the judge compelled the company to comply with subpoenas, the firm claimed suggestions that it hasn’t responded in good faith to the investigation are “fundamentally untrue.”

On Monday, the judge held the former president in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena from James. Trump was ordered to pay $10,000 per day in penalties until he turns over the requested documents or convinces the court that it made a good-faith effort to find them. The Trump Organization plans to appeal.

James said Cushman appraised several Trump properties, including 40 Wall Street in Manhattan. Her civil probe is looking into whether the Trump Organization misstated real estate values for tax benefits or favorable loan terms. The ex-president has called the Democrat’s probe a politically motivated witch hunt.

Earlier this year, James claimed investigators had “uncovered significant evidence” that fraudulent or misleading valuations were provided to lenders, insurers and the IRS.

Trump and the Trump Organization have fought the allegations in the civil probe, as well as an ongoing criminal investigation being led by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

[The Daily Beast] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Cushman & WakefieldDonald TrumpLetitia JamesPoliticstrump organization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    President Joe Biden (Getty Images, iStock)
    House to Biden: Seize and sell Russian real estate
    House to Biden: Seize and sell Russian real estate
    Eric Adams, mayor of New York City (Getty Images, iStock)
    Adams pledges extra $5B in affordable housing funds
    Adams pledges extra $5B in affordable housing funds
    REBNY Vice President of Policy and Planning Basha Gerhards and Rent Guidelines Board Chair David Reiss (City & State NY, American Law Institute)
    Landlords call for up to 6.5% rent hike on stabilized apartments
    Landlords call for up to 6.5% rent hike on stabilized apartments
    Former president Donald Trump, Cushman & Wakefield's Brett White and Attorney General Letitia James with 40 Wall Street (Getty, Cushman & Wakefield, ChrisRuvolo Public domain via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Cushman must play ball in Trump property probe: judge
    Cushman must play ball in Trump property probe: judge
    From left: City Council Member Amanda Farias and Hotel Association of New York City president & CEO Vijay Dandapani (Getty Images, New York City Council, iStock)
    City Council considers fat tax cut on hotels
    City Council considers fat tax cut on hotels
    Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes (Marcela for NY, iStock)
    New York’s last-mile boom meets anti-pollution push
    New York’s last-mile boom meets anti-pollution push
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.