Open Menu

De Blasio’s post-mayoral home has been a 4-star Brooklyn hotel

New York Weekend Edition /
May.May 01, 2022 10:07 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

Former Mayor Bill de Blaso’s newest home is inside a chic Brooklyn hotel.

The New York Post is reporting that de Blasio and his wife Chirlain McCray have been living for the last four months inside the New York Marriott Hotel at Brooklyn Bridge, the swank Downtown Brooklyn inn owned by the Queens-based real estate giant Muss Development, whose owners have been supporters of de Blasio for years.

The former first couple is living at the 667-room hotel — decked out with an indoor pool, two restaurants, and a fitness center with Pelotons — while they renovate their Park Slope home.

Suites at the hotel, located near the base of the Brooklyn Bridge between Adams and Jay streets, can go for $600 to $5,000 a night, but de Blasio and McCray are believed to be staying in a more modest suite with a living room and bedroom that had a going rate of $600 for a recent Saturday night.

The New York Marriott at Brooklyn Bridge.

Critics of de Blasio’s stay at the hotel attacked the move as two-faced, claiming it goes against the “Tale of Two Cities” story de Blasio preached to get elected, and wondered if there was any funny business going on over payment for the services.

“He’s a hypocrite living like a 1-percenter, and it raises plenty of red flags,” Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens) told the publication. “Who’s paying for this? Like most people, when I renovated my house, I did it piecemeal and lived in one room at a time.”

It was unclear if the power couple were getting the room for free or at a discounted rate, according to the report.

Muss Developments has had a long history of doing business with the city, dating back to well before de Blasio took office. But since he came to power in 2014, the company brokered deals that brought some Police Department staffers to a Muss-owned Forest Hill Tower in Queens and another bringing Taxi and Limousine workers to a Muss building on Staten Island.

De Blasio is considered a friend of the hotel industry in the city, and the 40,000-member New York Hotel Trades Council was the only labor organization to endorse his failed presidential bid in 2020.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bill de BlasioHotelsNYC politics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Wu Xiaohui, former chairman, Anbang, in front of Westin St. Francis (left) and JW Marriott Essex House (right) (Getty Images, Flickr user: Eric Molina - via Wikimedia Commons, MusikAnimal - via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Moody’s trims $137M on Westin St. Francis valuation
    Moody’s trims $137M on Westin St. Francis valuation
    From left: City Council Member Amanda Farias and Hotel Association of New York City president & CEO Vijay Dandapani (Getty Images, New York City Council, iStock)
    City Council considers fat tax cut on hotels
    City Council considers fat tax cut on hotels
    Building, people illustration
    Loss of $21B in business travel to dampen hotel recovery
    Loss of $21B in business travel to dampen hotel recovery
    (iStock)
    First-quarter hotel sales hit 6-year high
    First-quarter hotel sales hit 6-year high
    The Silver Sands Motel (Google)
    The kitschy Silver Sands Motel sells after years-long battle
    The kitschy Silver Sands Motel sells after years-long battle
    Hotel Association of New York CEO Vijay Dandapani (Getty Images, iStock)
    Hotel owners lose bid to defeat severance law
    Hotel owners lose bid to defeat severance law
    City Winery's Michael Dorf (michaeldorf.com, iStock, Google Maps)
    Got milk? Former factory eyed for future hotel
    Got milk? Former factory eyed for future hotel
    Plaza Athenee at 37 East 64th Street (Plaza Athenee, iStock)
    Plaza Athenee’s pandemic insurance claim struck down
    Plaza Athenee’s pandemic insurance claim struck down
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.