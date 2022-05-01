Open Menu

Red Sox owner John Henry buys Nantucket estate

Two-property compound is 18K sf with a pool and two spas

Tri-State Weekend Edition
May.May 01, 2022 10:46 AM
TRD Staff
John Henry and the estate (Getty, Homes of the Rich)

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry has a new waterfront estate on Nantucket.

Henry closed on the first of two properties of the estate last Friday, according to Boston.com, which credited the Nantucket Current with the initial report. Property records show Henry paid $25 million and is expected to close soon on an adjacent property.

A listing sheet obtained by Boston.com shows the two were marketed together for $42.5 million.

The two properties combine for 18,000 square feet and have 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, so Henry won’t have to queue up for the john like fans at Fenway Park.

The 4.5-acre compound was designed by Jacobsen Architecture and formerly owned by telecommunications entrepreneur Donald Burns. https://donburns.mystrikingly.com/ Outdoor amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and two spas. A trail leads from the yard to a sandy beach.

Michael Passaro, a Douglas Elliman agent who works in New York City and Nantucket, represented the buyer and the seller.

Henry, who also owns the Boston Globe and Liverpool F.C., a soccer team in England’s Premier League, is best known for buying the Red Sox in 2002 for $380 million. Under his tenure, the Sox transformed from snake-bit losers to perennial contenders whose 2004 World Series title ended a drought that stretched back to 1918, when Babe Ruth was their star pitcher.

Henry endeared himself to Red Sox Nation by amassing the 2004 squad, which pulled off one of the most famous postseason comebacks in sports history against the rival Yankees. The team, which hadn’t won a World Series in 86 years, became the first in baseball history to win a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games.

Since then, the Red Sox have won three more World Series to the Yankees’ one, pulling to within 18 of the Yankees’ total.

[Boston.com] — Harrison Connery




