Open Menu

Apollo, Witkoff eye $420M construction loan for downtown Brooklyn site

Plans call for a 51-story, 592-unit apartment building

New York /
May.May 02, 2022 07:00 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Steve Witkoff and a rendering of 565-589 Fulton Street (Witkoff, Beyer Blinder Belle)

Steve Witkoff and a rendering of 565-589 Fulton Street (Witkoff, Beyer Blinder Belle)

Apollo Global Management and Witkoff are looking to score a $420 million construction loan for a high-rise project in Downtown Brooklyn, sources confirmed to The Real Deal.

The developers will use the loan to build a 51-story, 592-unit apartment tower at 565-589 Fulton Street. Green Street first reported the news.

Apollo and Witkoff have tapped Walker & Dunlop to help secure the financing.

The project was originally a joint development by RedSky Capital and JZ Capital, which began assembling the Downtown Brooklyn properties in 2012. But signs of trouble emerged in late 2019, when JZ Capital surprisingly announced that a portion of the firms’ shared portfolio — which had been valued at $443 million earlier that year — could be written down by between $50 million and $150 million.

The project’s $154.6 million loan, which was provided by Apollo, went into default in March 2020 and the property was marketed for sale.

Witkoff joined the project eight months later. It was initially reported at the time the firm had joined RedSky and JZ Capital as a development partner, but Witkoff claimed it was only hired as an advisor. RedSky and JZ Capital are no longer involved with the project, according to Green Street.

Permits to build the high rise, which will also include 37,000 square feet of commercial space, were filed in August. It will be designed by architecture firm Beyer Blinder Belle.

Witkoff did not return a request to comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    apolloReal Estate FinanceWitkoff

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Deerfield's James Flynn and 345 Park Avenue South (Deerfield, iStock)
    Deerfield nabs big refi at life sci property
    Deerfield nabs big refi at life sci property
    825 Third Avenue in Manhattan in NYC with Durst Organization financial associate Lucas Durst (LinkedIn, 825 Third Avenue)
    Durst scores $100M loan for 825 Third
    Durst scores $100M loan for 825 Third
    Lawrence Omansky in front of 160 Chambers Street (LinkedIn/Lawrence Omansky, Google Maps, iStock)
    Notorious attorney to lose Tribeca duplex
    Notorious attorney to lose Tribeca duplex
    BRP, BlackRock nab $91M for Long Island project
    BRP, BlackRock nab $91M for Long Island project
    BRP, BlackRock nab $91M for Long Island project
    Savills' Jeffrey Peck (iStock, Savills)
    Office market’s next crisis: a surge of lease expirations
    Office market’s next crisis: a surge of lease expirations
    From left: SL Green’s Marc Holliday, Natixis’ François Riahi and Maefield Development’s Mark Siffin
    Nightmare at 20 Times Square: Inside the calamity at Maefield’s megaproject
    Nightmare at 20 Times Square: Inside the calamity at Maefield’s megaproject
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.