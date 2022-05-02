Open Menu

Brooklyn Heights townhouse asking $11M leads Brooklyn’s priciest contracts

Five-bedroom home beats out condo at 30 Front Street, a recent mainstay atop borough’s luxury market

May.May 02, 2022 01:47 PM
By Harrison Connery
Brooklyn, Luxury

30 Front Street (Streeteasy)

A condo at 30 Front Street in Dumbo was once again among the most expensive listings to find a buyer in Brooklyn last week, but it was edged out for the top spot by a Brooklyn Heights townhouse.

The four-story, five-bedroom townhouse at 19 Cranberry Street went into contract asking $11 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on signed contracts for homes asking $2 million or more. Situated on the corner of Cranberry and Willow streets, the 5,500-square-foot home comes with a garden, gated parking and a restored mansard roof. It also has original fireplace mantles, a custom kitchen with antique cabinetry and a wine cellar, according to the listing.

Read more

The second-most expensive unit to enter contract last week was Unit 22A at 30 Front Street, which was asking $7.7 million. The 3,200-square-foot condo has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than 350 square feet of outdoor space. Units at the Fortis Property Group development, where sales launched last year, have been a mainstay in Compass’ weekly report, finishing at or near the top of the weekly ranking of the borough’s priciest contracts nine times since February.

Thirty-one Brooklyn homes entered contract with asking prices above $2 million last week, including 17 townhouses and 14 condos, down from 42 contracts the week before. No luxury co-ops went off the market last week. The average asking price per square foot was $1,281 and the median asking price was $2.9 million. The average home was on the market for 123 days and received a 1 percent discount.




