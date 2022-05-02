It’s not quite a castle, but a sprawling mansion on the market in Connecticut may still be fit for a royal family.

Sitting on eight acres in Greenwich, the 18,000-square-foot mansion at 555 Lake Avenue recently hit the market for $39 million, or over $2,000 per square foot, the New York Post reported. Despite its historic look, the property was built this century, in 2001.

Cherry trees line the driveway leading to the eight-bedroom Georgian-style home, behind which sits a 75-foot heated pool, a pool house with a kitchen and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. The property also includes a tennis court and a five-car garage.

Inside, the home has eight fireplaces, an elevator, a reception hall and an ornate chandelier that descends multiple stories through a spiral staircase and is sure to get guests’ attention (and keep the cleaning staff busy).

The home’s primary suite includes a private balcony and two heated bathrooms, including one with its own dressing room. The lower level includes a wine cellar with room for more than 5,000 bottles, a home theater, a game room, a candy concession stand, a dance studio, a gym and a batting cage.

Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

For buyers interested in homes that fit a more literal definition of Connecticut castle, there is at least one available. A 19,000-square-foot home in Woodstock, complete with spires, turrets and a moat, recently had its price raised from $35 million to $60 million.

Greenwich is Connecticut’s priciest housing market: The average home sale price in the first quarter was nearly $3 million, according to a report from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner