Open Menu

Castle-like Connecticut mansion hits market at $39M

Sitting on 8 acres, 18k sf home in Greenwich includes tennis court, batting cage

Tri-State /
May.May 02, 2022 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
555 Lake Avenue in Greenwich, CT (Sotheby’s International Realty)

555 Lake Avenue in Greenwich (Sotheby’s International Realty)

It’s not quite a castle, but a sprawling mansion on the market in Connecticut may still be fit for a royal family.

Sitting on eight acres in Greenwich, the 18,000-square-foot mansion at 555 Lake Avenue recently hit the market for $39 million, or over $2,000 per square foot, the New York Post reported. Despite its historic look, the property was built this century, in 2001.

Cherry trees line the driveway leading to the eight-bedroom Georgian-style home, behind which sits a 75-foot heated pool, a pool house with a kitchen and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. The property also includes a tennis court and a five-car garage.

Inside, the home has eight fireplaces, an elevator, a reception hall and an ornate chandelier that descends multiple stories through a spiral staircase and is sure to get guests’ attention (and keep the cleaning staff busy).

The home’s primary suite includes a private balcony and two heated bathrooms, including one with its own dressing room. The lower level includes a wine cellar with room for more than 5,000 bottles, a home theater, a game room, a candy concession stand, a dance studio, a gym and a batting cage.

Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

For buyers interested in homes that fit a more literal definition of Connecticut castle, there is at least one available. A 19,000-square-foot home in Woodstock, complete with spires, turrets and a moat, recently had its price raised from $35 million to $60 million.

Greenwich is Connecticut’s priciest housing market: The average home sale price in the first quarter was nearly $3 million, according to a report from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Read more

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    connecticutGreenwichLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    30 Front Street (Streeteasy) Brooklyn, Luxury
    Brooklyn Heights townhouse asking $11M leads Brooklyn’s priciest contracts
    Brooklyn Heights townhouse asking $11M leads Brooklyn’s priciest contracts
    10 E 76th Street (Zillow)
    Limestone townhouse asking $30M finds buyer after four years
    Limestone townhouse asking $30M finds buyer after four years
    Former Daija US CEO Andrew Miller in front of 301 Park Avenue (LinkedIn/Andrew Miller, iStock)
    Top exec’s exit latest blow to Waldorf Astoria’s lagging condo conversion
    Top exec’s exit latest blow to Waldorf Astoria’s lagging condo conversion
    Time Warner Center at 25 Columbus Circle (iStock, Tdorante10, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Psychic salesman sees $40M in Time Warner Center pad’s future
    Psychic salesman sees $40M in Time Warner Center pad’s future
    Albert Henry Stanley, 1st Baron Ashfield (Lord Ashfield) in front of South Street, Mayfair, W1K in London (Hugh Cecil - via Wikimedia Commons, Spudgun67 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Mayfair home of London Underground’s founder listed for $20M
    Mayfair home of London Underground’s founder listed for $20M
    Janet Jackson's Central Park West condo (Sothebys)
    You want this: Janet Jackson selling Central Park West condo for $9M
    You want this: Janet Jackson selling Central Park West condo for $9M
    Cromwell Island (Hall and Hall, iStock)
    Private island on Montana’s Flathead Lake asks $72M
    Private island on Montana’s Flathead Lake asks $72M
    Pickleball courts are a hot new amenity. (Getty)
    Luxury living’s next essential amenity: Pickleball courts
    Luxury living’s next essential amenity: Pickleball courts
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.