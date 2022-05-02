April was a strong month for Manhattan’s luxury real estate market, posting 164 signed contracts for homes asking $4 million or more. The listed prices totaled $1.3 billion.

The market maintained its pace as the month ended, according to a report by Olshan Realty covering contracts signed from April 25 to May 1. The priciest home to go into contract was a townhouse at 10 East 76th Street asking $30 million. The home was listed in 2018 and has a long history.

The six-story, 22-foot-wide limestone has 12,000 square feet and is divided into three units. The house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, 13-foot ceilings and 12 wood-burning fireplaces.

The second priciest home to enter into contract was apartment 45 at 111 West 57th Street, a project by JDS Development Group, Property Markets Group and Spruce Capital Partners. The unit’s asking price was $29.75 million, raised from $28.25 million it asked when it was listed off floor plans in 2016.

The condo has 4,500 square feet including three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Owners can impress guests with a 50-by-21-foot great room featuring 14-foot ceilings and overlooking Central Park.

The 60-unit, 82-story building rises nearly 1,428 feet on the former site of the Steinway and Sons piano store and is near completion. Amenities include a fitness center, 82-foot pool, lounge, terrace and a private dining room, along with a covered driveway.

Earlier this month, a 46th-floor pad at​​ the condominium asking $30 million took the top spot in the weekly contracts report.

In February, Corcoran took over sales in the building from Douglas Elliman Development.

In total, 39 contracts for Manhattan homes asking $4 million or more were signed last week, according to Olshan. The asking prices totaled nearly $287 million, with a median of $5.6 million. The units spent an average of 586 days on the market.

Nineteen of the 39 units were condos, 13 were co-ops and seven were townhouses.