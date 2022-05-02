Open Menu

Psychic salesman sees $40M in Time Warner Center pad’s future

Steven Feder made his fortune on telephonic tarot readings

New York /
May.May 02, 2022 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Time Warner Center at 25 Columbus Circle (iStock, Tdorante10, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Once dubbed the “Psychic Hotline King,” Steven Feder is trying again to sell his hotline bling.

Feder’s 4,500-square-foot Time Warner Center penthouse with five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms is back on the market at $40 million, according to a Streeteasy listing.

Nobody knows what price the unit will fetch, least of all its owner, although his Psychic Readers Network amassed a fortune with over-the-phone tarot readings by “Miss Cleo” in the late 1990s.

The Time Warner Center penthouse (StreetEasy)

His asking price at 25 Columbus Circle has fluctuated. The apartment first hit the market in 2010 at $35 million with Brown Harris Stevens. It reached as high as $60 million by 2011 with Sotheby’s International Realty, and later took in $100,000 per month in rent.

The apartment returned to the market in June 2020 asking $35 million with Sotheby’s before the price was raised to its current amount. Feder bought the home in 2008 for $24.5 million.

The penthouse features a wood-paneled library and a “baronial” media and family room with river and city views. Each of its five bedrooms has an accompanying bathroom, according to the listing.

Read more

The listing disappeared from Streeteasy last December, thanks to a policy that requires agents to verify sales details every 120 days, according to a Streeteasy representative. When listings are not consistently verified, it can appear as though those properties are no longer for sale.

The Time Warner Center penthouse (StreetEasy)

As Manhattan’s luxury market rebounded, so did Feder’s apparent desire to sell, and the listing reappeared.

Built at the turn of the millennium, the Time Warner Center was once the apex of haute living in New York City. But in part because of its success, competition steadily emerged along Billionaires Row as developers built one skinny residential tower after another.

Nonetheless, negotiability in Manhattan for units priced $4 million and up recently fell to zero percent, meaning that buyers looking to talk their way to a better price may be out of luck. However, discounts on apartments with eight-figure price tags can still be had.




