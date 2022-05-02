TF Cornerstone nabs North Williamsburg rental for $71M

TF Cornerstone is continuing to corner its piece of Williamsburg, purchasing a rental complex for $71 million.

The firm purchased The Berkley at 223 North 8th Street last week, the Commercial Observer reported. Trinity Place Holdings was the seller of the 95-unit building in North Williamsburg, where 20 percent of the units are set aside for affordable housing.

Trinity Place and Pacolet Milliken Enterprises paid $68.8 million to buy the seven-story property from Westbrook Partners and Largo in 2016. Freddie Mac provided a $42.5 million interest-only senior loan for that purchase.

The property consists of two buildings, connected by a courtyard. About 90 percent of the units feature outdoor space, either in the form of a balcony or a terrace. Features of the building include a rooftop lounge, a fitness center, a yoga lawn, bike storage and a parking garage.

The Berkley struggled with vacancy early in the pandemic, but reached 99 percent occupied in the past 12 months, according to Trinity Place; there are no active listings for the property on StreetEasy. The net effective rent growth on new leases is nearly 20 percent.

The purchase follows TF Cornerstone’s previous Williamsburg acquisition. The company shelling out $137.7 million to buy the 234-unit property at 250 North 10th Street in January 2020 from Nuveen, which paid $169 million for the property in 2015 and partnered with Trinity Place on the six-story purchase.

Last year, TF Cornerstone landed a $385 million construction loan from Wells Fargo for a massive development project in Prospect Heights. The Pacific Park project is slated to consist of two towers totaling 558 market-rate units and 240 affordable units at 595 Dean Street, two blocks from the Barclays Center.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner