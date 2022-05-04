Open Menu

Top Hamptons team joins Hedgerow

Terry Cohen leaving Saunders & Associates for boutique firm

Tri-State /
May.May 04, 2022 11:00 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Terry Cohen and her team (Hedgerow)

Terry Cohen and her team (Hedgerow)

UPDATED, May 2, 2022, 11:15 a.m.: A brokerage team is jumping to a rising name that’s been making waves Out East.

Broker Terry Cohen and her four-person team are joining boutique Hamptons firm Hedgerow Exclusive Properties from Saunders and Associates.

Cohen has been a top producer in the Hamptons, transacting over $2.5 billion dollars of real estate over the last 20 years. Cohen joined Saunders in 2008 and the Terry Cohen team was founded in 2015.

Founded in June 2020 by Gary Cooper and Preston Kaye, Hedgerow has sold over $650 million of Hamptons’ real estate in less than two years of operation, including four out of the 10 most expensive trades of 2021.

Among Hedgerow’s top deals is the sale of a Southampton estate at 70 and 71 Cobb Lane for $118.5 million. Hedgerow facilitated both sides of the deal, which The Real Deal previously reported was last year’s biggest residential sale in the Hamptons.

The waterfront parcel, 71 Cobb Lane, is coming back on the market. The property will be exclusively with Hedgerow and asking $72 million for the nine waterfront acres.

Read more

Cohen said in a statement joining Hedgerow will allow the team “flexibility to pivot and provide the utmost value to our clientele.”

Cohen joins Hedgerow as a partner at the firm, alongside co-founders Cooper and Kaye. She will be joined by team members and agents Jon Vaccari and Bayard Fenwick, as well as operations manager Alexandra Winter.

“What intrigued me about joining Hedgerow was the idea of being a part of a modern and specialized organization doing things differently,” Vaccari said in a statement.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed Cohen’s title at Saunders, where she was licensed salesperson.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateResidential BrokerageResidential Real EstateThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO, Airbnb (Getty Images, iStock)
    Airbnb’s losses narrow as bookings hit all-time high
    Airbnb’s losses narrow as bookings hit all-time high
    Bill Ackman and a rendering of the glass penthouse at 6-16 West 77th Street (Getty, Foster + Partners)
    Bill Ackman getting his glass penthouse … mostly
    Bill Ackman getting his glass penthouse … mostly
    From left: The Agency's Phillip Lang, Rainy Hake Austin, Mauricio Umansky and David Walker (The Agency, iStock)
    The Agency acquires Triplemint for NYC debut
    The Agency acquires Triplemint for NYC debut
    Joseph Beckerle and Pooneet Kant (CTC, Compass, iStock)
    Compass acquires California title and escrow provider
    Compass acquires California title and escrow provider
    New York, Evictions, Court
    Eviction filings pick up as housing courts get busy
    Eviction filings pick up as housing courts get busy
    Eddie Lim, co-founder and CEO, Point (Getty Images, iStock)
    Home equity financing startup Point raises $115M Series C
    Home equity financing startup Point raises $115M Series C
    70 Cobb Road (Google Maps)
    Hamptons-sized house flip: Estate asks $72M
    Hamptons-sized house flip: Estate asks $72M
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Can Hamptons, North Fork markets get any tighter? Yup
    Can Hamptons, North Fork markets get any tighter? Yup
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.