UPDATED, May 2, 2022, 11:15 a.m.: A brokerage team is jumping to a rising name that’s been making waves Out East.

Broker Terry Cohen and her four-person team are joining boutique Hamptons firm Hedgerow Exclusive Properties from Saunders and Associates.

Cohen has been a top producer in the Hamptons, transacting over $2.5 billion dollars of real estate over the last 20 years. Cohen joined Saunders in 2008 and the Terry Cohen team was founded in 2015.

Founded in June 2020 by Gary Cooper and Preston Kaye, Hedgerow has sold over $650 million of Hamptons’ real estate in less than two years of operation, including four out of the 10 most expensive trades of 2021.

Among Hedgerow’s top deals is the sale of a Southampton estate at 70 and 71 Cobb Lane for $118.5 million. Hedgerow facilitated both sides of the deal, which The Real Deal previously reported was last year’s biggest residential sale in the Hamptons.

The waterfront parcel, 71 Cobb Lane, is coming back on the market. The property will be exclusively with Hedgerow and asking $72 million for the nine waterfront acres.

Cohen said in a statement joining Hedgerow will allow the team “flexibility to pivot and provide the utmost value to our clientele.”

Cohen joins Hedgerow as a partner at the firm, alongside co-founders Cooper and Kaye. She will be joined by team members and agents Jon Vaccari and Bayard Fenwick, as well as operations manager Alexandra Winter.

“What intrigued me about joining Hedgerow was the idea of being a part of a modern and specialized organization doing things differently,” Vaccari said in a statement.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed Cohen’s title at Saunders, where she was licensed salesperson.