A developer has filed permits to convert a commercial building to a mixed-use building, paving the way for more residences steps away from the Essex Crossing development.

Soft Stone Development Group filed permits to convert the four-story building at 75 Essex Street in the Lower East Side to a 14-story mixed-use building, New York YIMBY reported. Rise Architecture is listed as the architect on the permits.

The converted building will stand 162 feet tall with 27,000 square feet, split between residential and commercial space. Nine residences will be in the building, likely condos based on the average size of the unit.

The Eastern Dispensary building was in contention to be designated as a landmark nearly a decade ago, but it never received final approval. The owner of the property at the time, Shalon Eisner, agreed to pull the former pharmacy off the market as long as he could build on top of it. The building had been listed for $21 million in 2013.

Around the time of the landmark designation debate, Taconic Partners was reportedly eyeing a purchase of the building, across the street from its massive Essex Crossing development. The building has previously been marketed as a potential condo conversion multiple times.

The proximity to Essex Crossing could prove to be a boon for the developer.

The development is led by Taconic, L+M Development, The Prusik Group, BFC Partners and Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group. The $1.5 billion project is expected to include more than 1,000 residential units across nine buildings, 450,000 square feet of retail space and 350,000 square feet of office space.

Completion of the development is expected in about two years.

Soft Stone tends to be secretive and quiet about its developments. One of its most prominent projects started to grow in 2015, when the developer filed plans for a 122-unit, mixed-use building above a Rite Aid pharmacy in Crown Heights.

