Open Menu

NAR catches break in one antitrust lawsuit

Lawsuit alleging buyer cost inflation dismissed

National /
May.May 04, 2022 02:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
National Association of REALTORS' Charlie Lee (LinkedIn, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

National Association of REALTORS’ Charlie Lee (LinkedIn, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

As one agent commissions lawsuit against the National Association of Realtors trudges along, the group can breathe a sigh of relief over a similar suit.

A federal judge this week dismissed a lawsuit filed last year by New Jersey homebuyer Judah Leeder against NAR, Realogy, Keller Williams, RE/MAX and HomeServices of America, Inman reported. The suit was seeking class-action status.

The lawsuit alleged commission sharing between listing and buyer brokers violates the Sherman Antitrust Act, inflating buyer costs in the form of higher home prices. Judge Andrea R. Wood of U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division sided with the defendants, claiming buyers aren’t eligible for damages from antitrust violations because they are indirect purchasers of buyer broker services.

Wood did dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning Leeder could refile the lawsuit if he is able to argue that he’s a direct purchaser of buyer-broker services.

NAR’s senior counsel and director of legal affairs, Charlie Lee, celebrated the judge’s ruling on Tuesday, telling the outlet the decision was “good news.”

The dismissal of the lawsuit is far from the end of NAR’s potential antitrust problems, though.

Read more

In the decision, Wood referenced another case she is overseeing, Moehrl v. The National Association of Realtors.

The federal case, which puts forth a similar argument, alleges commission sharing inflates the costs of sellers. A ruling against NAR and Realogy in that case could disrupt the broker commissions model across the country.

Part of Wood’s decision noted the Moehrl lawsuit is “vindicating the public interest in antitrust enforcement as they are actively challenging the same NAR rules.”

In a similar case, a federal judge ruled last month a lawsuit started three years ago by plaintiffs Joshua Sitzer and Amy Winger could receive class-action certification. With the decision, the lawsuit can represent any seller who paid a broker commission for a residential real estate deal across four Missouri MLSs going back eight years ago.

NAR and Realogy both plan to appeal the decision in that case.

[Inman] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brokeragehome salesNational Association of RealtorsReal Estate LawsuitsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO, Airbnb (Getty Images, iStock)
    Airbnb’s losses narrow as bookings hit all-time high
    Airbnb’s losses narrow as bookings hit all-time high
    Terry Cohen and her team (Hedgerow)
    Top Hamptons team joins Hedgerow
    Top Hamptons team joins Hedgerow
    Bill Ackman and a rendering of the glass penthouse at 6-16 West 77th Street (Getty, Foster + Partners)
    Bill Ackman getting his glass penthouse … mostly
    Bill Ackman getting his glass penthouse … mostly
    From left: The Agency's Phillip Lang, Rainy Hake Austin, Mauricio Umansky and David Walker (The Agency, iStock)
    The Agency acquires Triplemint for NYC debut
    The Agency acquires Triplemint for NYC debut
    Michael and Dominick Alfieri (Facebook)
    Alfieri family disintegrates in fight over real estate fortune
    Alfieri family disintegrates in fight over real estate fortune
    Joseph Beckerle and Pooneet Kant (CTC, Compass, iStock)
    Compass acquires California title and escrow provider
    Compass acquires California title and escrow provider
    New York, Evictions, Court
    Eviction filings pick up as housing courts get busy
    Eviction filings pick up as housing courts get busy
    Eddie Lim, co-founder and CEO, Point (Getty Images, iStock)
    Home equity financing startup Point raises $115M Series C
    Home equity financing startup Point raises $115M Series C
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.