Open Menu

U.S. industrial vacancy falls to 27-year low

SoCal, North Jersey among tightest markets, but signs of cooling emerge: Savills

National /
May.May 04, 2022 07:00 AM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Industrial real estate (iStock)

Industrial real estate (iStock)

Warehouse space nationwide is getting harder to find, if that’s possible, even as rent for it continues to rise.

U.S. industrial market vacancy dropped to a 27-year low of 4.2 percent last quarter, according to a report released Monday by the commercial real estate services firm Savills.

Asking rents for industrial real estate nationwide rose year-over-year by almost 9 percent during the first three months of 2022, continuing a trend of rising costs in response to limited availability.

The tightest major markets were Southern California and Northern New Jersey with 1.6 percent and 2.5 percent vacancy, respectively. Both markets also saw the highest year-over-year rent increases: almost 19 percent in Southern California and 16 percent in Northern New Jersey.

Only 3.8 percent of industrial space in South Florida was unoccupied in the quarter, while rent climbed by almost 16 percent from the same period last year.

Only 6 percent of warehouses and distribution centers in Dallas-Fort Worth were vacant. Chicago and Houston both saw vacancy decline to 6.8 percent.

Asking rents for industrial real estate in Chicago climbed year-over-year by a hefty 11.8 percent. Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth saw rental price upticks of 8.6 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

Read more

In response to rising demand, developers have been busy adding industrial space. Approximately 750 million square feet is under construction, up from 507 million a year ago.

Savills’ analysis of the industrial real estate market shows a continuing trend of rental space becoming less available and asking prices rising. In 2021, vacancy plummeted to 4.4 percent and asking rents gained 8 percent.

Among major markets, Southern California and Northern New Jersey had the least available space at the end of last year and the highest annual rent increases. Chicago and South Florida were not far behind.

Industry leaders have attributed the spike in industrial real estate to consumers’ buying more products online and internet retailers’ efforts to deliver orders ever faster. Many industrial projects are now pre-leased before even being built.

But in a sign that the market will cool, e-commerce sales have slowed down in recent quarters since peaking earlier in the pandemic, the report found. And market mover Amazon said last week that it has halted future warehouse deals after spending billions in recent years to double its portfolio of fulfillment and distribution centers.

The tech giant said that excess industrial space cost the company about $2 billion in the first quarter this year.

In response to rising rents, some e-commerce distribution companies, including Amazon, have pivoted from leasing to purchasing facilities. The company doubled its real estate holdings last year, expanding its owned portfolio to 16.7 million square feet across North America.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateIndustrial Real Estatelos angelesNew JerseyRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    v
    Rising interest rates weighing on Vornado’s earnings, Steve Roth says
    Rising interest rates weighing on Vornado’s earnings, Steve Roth says
    Michael and Dominick Alfieri (Facebook)
    Alfieri family disintegrates in fight over real estate fortune
    Alfieri family disintegrates in fight over real estate fortune
    At Home's Lee Bird with 2100 Bartow Avenue (Google Maps, iStock) Bronx, New York
    Home decor retailer leases 135K sf for first Bronx store
    Home decor retailer leases 135K sf for first Bronx store
    New York, Evictions, Court
    Eviction filings pick up as housing courts get busy
    Eviction filings pick up as housing courts get busy
    A photo illustration of Market by Macy's located at 321 State Street in Southlake, Texas (Google Maps, iStock)
    Macy’s embracing smaller stores in department store shuffle
    Macy’s embracing smaller stores in department store shuffle
    Rockpoint co-founder Bill Walton (Rockpoint, iStock)
    Rockpoint investing $2B in industrial assets
    Rockpoint investing $2B in industrial assets
    The Spiral with Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer and HSBC's Noel Quinn (Getty, HSBC)
    HSBC grabs 265K sf at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    HSBC grabs 265K sf at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    Town of Oyster Bay supervisor Joseph Saladino (Town of Oyster, Google Maps, iStock)
    Owners reject offer for parking lot by LIRR, so town moves to seize it
    Owners reject offer for parking lot by LIRR, so town moves to seize it
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.