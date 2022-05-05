Open Menu

Harlem resi towers project to lean on more affordable units

New proposal for One45 project takes aim at local official’s opposition

New York /
May.May 05, 2022 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bruce Teitelbaum, CEO of RPG, along with a rendering of One45 at 145th Street and Lenox Avenue (Getty Images, RPG, iStock)

Bruce Teitelbaum, CEO of RPG, along with a rendering of One45 at 145th Street and Lenox Avenue (Getty Images, RPG, iStock)

A controversial Harlem development is hoping more affordable units can be its saving grace amid opposition from local officials.

RPG CEO Bruce Teitelbaum, a developer behind the One45 project, plans to add more affordable housing in a proposal slated for next week, The City reported. The pair of 363-foot towers proposed for West 145th Street and Lenox Avenue are slated to include 900 units, but only around the minimum of 220 are set to be affordable.

Teitelbaum didn’t say how many affordable units were being added, but a person familiar told the outlet it cold be around 100.

The project recently received approval from the City Planning Commission, where City Planning Chair Dan Garodnick said it was an opportunity to “put a dent” in the city’s “acute housing crisis.”

One45 has faced an uphill battle in City Council, where local councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan has pushed back on the project in recent months. The council often votes along the wishes of the local member on land use issues, known as local member deference.

Jordan has previously said she would “only support housing in Harlem that reflects what Harlemites can afford.” The council member has called for 100 percent of the units to be affordable, including 57 percent set aside for those earning 30 percent or less of the area median income.

Read more

Teitelbaum’s move to add affordable housing is a bet to woo Jordan while keeping the project economically feasible in a tightening rental market. The developer could also zag in the other direction, building market-rate and dropping the need for a zoning change, though the project would have to be significantly smaller.

The project has been thrown into further disarray by the departure of the planned civil rights museum that was part of the project. Founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton and Judge Jonathan Lippman, the museum was originally supposed to occupy 48,000 square feet at One45. Developer Don Peebles, however, announced the museum would move to his Affirmation Tower project in Hudson Yards.

Sharpton has urged One45 developers to use the former museum space for affordable and senior housing.

Jordan also voiced opposition to that aspect of the project, saying in a tweet the developers were “exploiting Harlem’s legacy and Black history to displace Black families while personally enriching themselves,” calling the museum a “Trojan horse.”

[The City] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bruce TeitelbaumDevelopmentharlem

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    World Wide Group's James Stanton, Suchman Group's Jeffrey Suchman and rendering of 66 Nowedonah Avenue in Water Mill NY (World Wide Group, Getty Images, The Water Mill Crossing)
    JS Squared gets financing to build 38 Water Mill townhomes
    JS Squared gets financing to build 38 Water Mill townhomes
     Miki Naftali and Adam Leitman Bailey (Getty, Adam Leitman Bailey; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Heavyweight lawyers at war in Naftali holdout drama
    Heavyweight lawyers at war in Naftali holdout drama
    Warehouses at 307-315 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx and 55-70, 55-80 48th Street in Queens (Google Maps, iStock, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, Sterling Organization)
    FedEx buys warehouse, Gindis shop in Brooklyn in slow week for i-sales
    FedEx buys warehouse, Gindis shop in Brooklyn in slow week for i-sales
    75 Essex Street (Google Maps, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Fourteen-story residential conversion planned for 75 Essex Street
    Fourteen-story residential conversion planned for 75 Essex Street
    Baruch Singer with 1508 Coney Island Avenue (Schnakel) Midwood, 92M
    Humdinger: Baruch Singer lands $92M for Midwood spec office
    Humdinger: Baruch Singer lands $92M for Midwood spec office
    Tavros' Dov Barnett and Charney's Sam Charney with 24-09 Jackson Avenue (Tavros, Charney Companies, Google Maps)
    Charney, Tavros pick up stalled LIC development site
    Charney, Tavros pick up stalled LIC development site
    Former Daija US CEO Andrew Miller in front of 301 Park Avenue (LinkedIn/Andrew Miller, iStock)
    Top exec’s exit latest blow to Waldorf Astoria’s lagging condo conversion
    Top exec’s exit latest blow to Waldorf Astoria’s lagging condo conversion
    Cove's Kevin Hoo in front of 413-419 Ninth Avenue (Cove, Google Maps, iStock)
    Behind Cove’s intricate deal for Hudson Yards high-rise
    Behind Cove’s intricate deal for Hudson Yards high-rise
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.