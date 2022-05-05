Open Menu

Heavyweight lawyers at war in Naftali holdout drama

David Scharf sues Adam Leitman Bailey for creating “media circus”

New York /
May.May 05, 2022 11:00 AM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miki Naftali, Y. David Scharf of Morrison Cohen and Adam Leitman Bailey (Getty, Morrison Cohen, Adam Leitman Bailey; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Miki Naftali, Y. David Scharf of Morrison Cohen and Adam Leitman Bailey (Getty, Morrison Cohen, Adam Leitman Bailey; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

The tenant-holdout saga stifling an Upper West Side condo conversion has triggered a personal feud between two high-profile real estate attorneys.

Y. David Scharf, representing the Naftali Group, filed a suit Monday accusing attorney Adam Leitman Baileyof abusing the legal system to delay the developer’s project at 215 West 84th Street. Naftali is seeking $25 million in damages from Bailey, who was hired by the holdout tenant.

“Adam is not seeking a legitimate judicial outcome here. He’s abusing the system for delay’s sake to force a cash payout,” said Scharf, a co-managing partner at Morrison Cohen and chairman of the law firm. “Frankly, he’s treating this as a game.”

215 West 84th Street (Google Maps)

215 West 84th Street (Google Maps)

Bailey denies the claims and calls the suit one of many attempts to pressure his client, a longtime building resident, to leave.

“In my 27-year career, I’ve never seen a developer or landlord harass a tenant and their attorney this atrociously,” Bailey said in an interview. “The lawsuit filed against me for $25 million lacks any basis in law or fact. They didn’t bother to file a claim that they can win on.”

The drama began after Naftali bought Eagle Court, a 128-unit apartment complex, for $71 million in June with plans to upgrade or replace the building. The developer cleared out every tenant except penthouse resident Ahmet Ozsu, who has turned down buyout offers is blocking the condo conversion by not vacating his unit.

Media outlets from the New York Times to the Daily Mail have covered the standoff, which escalated as both sides dug in.

Y. David Scharf of Morrison Cohen

Scharf says Bailey and his firm have orchestrated a “media strategy” to disparage Naftali and incorporated it into their defense. He cites an affidavit signed by Ozsu that refers to a February article in The Real Deal about the dispute.

Bailey denies litigating the case in the press, pointing out that he only began representing Ozsu after the TRD story was published. Steven Wagner, a veteran attorney who had just joined Bailey’s firm, was quoted in the article as an expert on condo conversions who had represented both holdout tenants and landlords trying to oust them. The affidavit was filed after Bailey took Ozsu’s case.

But Scharf adds another dimension to the claim, arguing that Bailey is stoking the media fracas as a “shameless act of self-promotion.” Scharf points to a photo Bailey provided the New York Post of Ozsu holding a book written by Bailey, with the front cover facing the camera.

Ahmet Nejat Ozsu and Adam Leitman Bailey (Adam Leitman Bailey)

Ahmet Nejat Ozsu and Adam Leitman Bailey (Adam Leitman Bailey)

Bailey points out that lawyers have the right to discuss their cases with the media, and that chilling such speech would be an assault on the First Amendment.

“One of the most sacred institutions we have is the freedom of the press,” Bailey said. “For David Scharf to attack it is unimaginable and antidemocratic. If he’s unhappy with democracy, go to another country.”

Buried in the complaint is an episode illustrating just how contentious the standoff has become. In surveillance camera footage obtained by TRD, two police officers arrive outside Ozsu’s apartment as he is speaking with reporters inside.

Bailey meets the officers and building manager in the hall and after several minutes their conversation turns heated. The lawyer demands that the officers arrest the building manager for placing a loud fan near Ozsu’s apartment, which Bailey alleges was an act of harassment. The officers refuse.

“You can say it’s wrong to have a noise machine there, but if there’s no intent, and you can’t prove there’s intent, you can’t arrest somebody based off that. That’s ridiculous,” one officer said.

Scharf alleges Bailey’s demand was made to gain an edge in the standoff’s civil case and thus violates the New York state bar’s code of conduct. Michael Ross, Bailey’s ethics attorney, counters that the building manager acted illegally in placing the fan outside Ozsu’s apartment, which justifies Bailey’s demands for his arrest.

“Adam is up to some of his old and inappropriate tricks,” said Scharf. “This is no different than facing off against any bully. You have to take the fight to the bully and stand up for your rights.”

Bailey said when he is served with the lawsuit, he will file a motion to dismiss it.

“The bottom line is that they’re bullying and harrassing my client again through me,” he said.

Read more

As the lawyers jousted, Ozsu scored a win on Wednesday when a state judge paused a separate, $25 million suit Naftali filed against him seeking damages for his refusal to move out.

The judge wrote that pursuing an eviction in housing court while seeking damages in Supreme Court would be a “​​waste of judicial resources,” and put the latter on ice until the eviction case is decided. That case is expected to drag on for months, as Ozsu has applied for rental assistance from the state, which automatically halts eviction proceedings for up to a year.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    adam leitman baileyDevelopmentnaftali groupReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Warehouses at 307-315 Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx and 55-70, 55-80 48th Street in Queens (Google Maps, iStock, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, Sterling Organization)
    FedEx buys warehouse, Gindis shop in Brooklyn in slow week for i-sales
    FedEx buys warehouse, Gindis shop in Brooklyn in slow week for i-sales
    Extell Development's Gary Barnett. Bluestone Group's Eli Tabak and 605 West 45th Street (Google Maps. LinkedIn, Extell Development)
    Gary Barnett hunts lucrative Hell’s Kitchen assemblage
    Gary Barnett hunts lucrative Hell’s Kitchen assemblage
    Ranee Bartolacci and Nir Meir (Getty, iStock / illustration by Ilya Hourie for The Real Deal)
    Judge runs out of patience with Nir Meir
    Judge runs out of patience with Nir Meir
    National Association of REALTORS' Charlie Lee (LinkedIn, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    NAR catches break in one antitrust lawsuit
    NAR catches break in one antitrust lawsuit
    75 Essex Street (Google Maps, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Fourteen-story residential conversion planned for 75 Essex Street
    Fourteen-story residential conversion planned for 75 Essex Street
    Michael and Dominick Alfieri (Facebook)
    Alfieri family disintegrates in fight over real estate fortune
    Alfieri family disintegrates in fight over real estate fortune
    Baruch Singer with 1508 Coney Island Avenue (Schnakel) Midwood, 92M
    Humdinger: Baruch Singer lands $92M for Midwood spec office
    Humdinger: Baruch Singer lands $92M for Midwood spec office
    Tavros' Dov Barnett and Charney's Sam Charney with 24-09 Jackson Avenue (Tavros, Charney Companies, Google Maps)
    Charney, Tavros pick up stalled LIC development site
    Charney, Tavros pick up stalled LIC development site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.