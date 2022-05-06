Open Menu

Disbarred real estate attorney Mitch Kossoff gets 4+ years in prison

Lawyer who vanished last year pleaded guilty to stealing $15M from clients

New York /
May.May 06, 2022 01:04 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mitch Kossoff

Mitch Kossoff

Former real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff was sentenced to more than four years in prison Friday for stealing nearly $15 million from his clients.

The 68-year-old Kossoff was sentenced to 4.5 to 13.5 years after pleading guilty.

“When clients hire counsel to represent them, they expect their attorney will follow the highest ethical standards. Yet Mitchell Kossoff violated the fundamental trust of his clients by taking millions for himself,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Kossoff pleaded guilty in December to grand larceny in the first, second and third degrees, along with scheming to defraud in the first degree.

He was recently disbarred when New York’s Appellate Division, First Department ruled that he could no longer practice law in the state.

Read more

A well-known attorney who worked with landlords including Steve Croman’s 9300 Realty and Larry Gluck’s Stellar Management before his abrupt disappearance last year, Kossoff admitted to stealing $14.6 million from at least 35 individuals or companies starting in late 2017.

In several instances, he asked clients to deposit money into escrow so he could use those funds to pay back other clients. Kossoff used the money to prop up a failing family business and to fund a lavish lifestyle, including renting a $19,000-a-month Manhattan apartment and sustaining a $500-a-day credit card habit.

As part of his sentencing, Kossoff was ordered to repay his clients.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    manhattan district attorneyMitch Kossoffreal estate crimes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Senator Chuck Grassley, Global Financial Integrity’s Lakshmi Kumar, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and Eagle’s Brook apartments outside Atlanta
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    Wash, rinse, repeat: How money launderers exploit real estate
    Brooklyn (Google Maps, LinkedIn, iStock)
    In city ripe for deed theft, lawyer pitches protection service
    In city ripe for deed theft, lawyer pitches protection service
    Mitch Kossoff
    Facing possible jail time, real estate lawyer Mitchell Kossoff gets disbarred
    Facing possible jail time, real estate lawyer Mitchell Kossoff gets disbarred
    Hank Freid to pay city $1.1M to settle illegal hotel lawsuit
    Hank Freid to pay city $1.1M to settle illegal hotel lawsuit
    Hank Freid to pay city $1.1M to settle illegal hotel lawsuit
    Robert Durst (AP Images)
    Robert Durst: The life and crimes of America’s most tainted real estate scion
    Robert Durst: The life and crimes of America’s most tainted real estate scion
    Mitch Kossoff (Getty)
    Here’s where Mitch Kossoff’s stolen money went
    Here’s where Mitch Kossoff’s stolen money went
    Mitch Kossoff
    Mitch Kossoff pleads guilty to defrauding real estate clients, faces 13 years
    Mitch Kossoff pleads guilty to defrauding real estate clients, faces 13 years
    Mitch Kossoff charged with grand larceny
    Mitch Kossoff charged with grand larceny
    Mitch Kossoff charged with grand larceny
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.