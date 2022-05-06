Open Menu

Jobs report shows more workers returning to office

Strong month for US economy, but hospitality hiring slows

National /
May.May 06, 2022 03:30 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Strong month for US economy, but hospitality hiring slows

(iStock)

Hiring at restaurants, bars and hotels slowed in April, falling about 20 percent from March, according to government figures released Friday.

Still, leisure and hospitality, the industry most affected by the pandemic, hired more workers than any other last month as the overall economy added a robust 428,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6 percent, the government said.

It was “another strong month of job growth,” said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association, noting that job growth has averaged 523,000 in the past three months. That is “much faster than can be sustained,” he cautioned in a statement.

In a promising sign for office landlords, the data showed people are returning to their desks. The number of employed people working at home fell in April to 7.7 percent, down from 10 percent in March.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, recognized in a letter to shareholders last month that “working from home will become more permanent in American business.”

The bank expects about half its employees to work in-person full-time, while 40 percent will embrace a hybrid model and 10 percent will work from home full-time.

Read more

Manufacturing saw the second strongest job growth, adding 55,000 positions, while retailers grew their headcount by 29,000 to reach 284,000 jobs above its pre-pandemic level.

Employment in leisure and hospitality remains 1.4 million, or 8.5 percent, lower than in February 2020.

Some 17,000 people were hired last month to work at warehouses or storage facilities. That sector remains well above pre-pandemic employment levels. Amazon, however, will halt its aggressive strategy to buy and staff industrial real estate after booking a $3.8 billion loss on its investments there.

While wages are rising slower than inflation, the robust labor market is likely to support already strong demand for housing, according to Fratantoni.

Despite rising interest rates, “we expect that many potential homebuyers will continue to be in the market, given their strong financial position,” he said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hospitalityHotel MarketPoliticsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hotel Trades Council's Rich Maroko and Mayor Eric Adams (Getty, iStock)
    Hotel bill is union’s latest effort to boost market share
    Hotel bill is union’s latest effort to boost market share
    Jersey Mike's CEO Peter Cancro in front of 1500 Smithtown Avenue in Bohemia, Long Island (Jersey Mike's, Google Maps, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s expanding in NY
    Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s expanding in NY
    Times Square Sheraton Hotel and MCR CEO Tyler Morse (Google Maps, Getty)
    Times Square Sheraton loss $33M worse than reported
    Times Square Sheraton loss $33M worse than reported
    Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO, Airbnb (Getty Images, iStock)
    Airbnb’s losses narrow as bookings hit all-time high
    Airbnb’s losses narrow as bookings hit all-time high
    Don Ghermezian, CEO, Triple Five Group, in front of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford (Triple Five Group, American Dream Mall, iStock)
    American Dream lost $60M in 2021
    American Dream lost $60M in 2021
    Eric Ulrich and Kazimir Vilenchik (Twitter via Eric Ulrich, LinkedIn)
    Mayor taps Republican ex-Council member as buildings chief
    Mayor taps Republican ex-Council member as buildings chief
    At Home's Lee Bird with 2100 Bartow Avenue (Google Maps, iStock) Bronx, New York
    Home decor retailer leases 135K sf for first Bronx store
    Home decor retailer leases 135K sf for first Bronx store
    A photo illustration of Market by Macy's located at 321 State Street in Southlake, Texas (Google Maps, iStock)
    Macy’s embracing smaller stores in department store shuffle
    Macy’s embracing smaller stores in department store shuffle
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.