Open Menu

Veris buys “Sopranos”-themed North Jersey apartments for $130M

Newly developed complex with 240 units and retail was named after James Gandolfini

Tri-State /
May.May 06, 2022 09:30 AM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
7 Madison Avenue in Park Ridge, Bergen County with Veris Residential CEO Mahbod Nia and James Gandolfini (LinkedIn, Realtor.com, Getty)

7 Madison Avenue in Park Ridge, Bergen County with Veris Residential CEO Mahbod Nia and James Gandolfini (LinkedIn, Realtor.com, Getty)

Veris Residential woke up one morning and got itself a nine-figure tribute to Tony Soprano himself.

The real estate investment firm formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty bought a newly built luxury residential and retail complex in northern Bergen County for $130 million in March, Veris revealed in its first-quarter earnings report Wednesday. The off-market transaction, which Veris said completes a 1031 exchange, is expected to close this quarter.

Located at 87 Madison Avenue in Park Ridge, about 30 miles northwest of New York City, the 240-unit complex known as The James was developed by New Jersey-based Claremont Development and began leasing units last June. It’s named in honor of late Park Ridge native James Gandolfini, who portrayed the titular mob boss in the acclaimed HBO series.

The five-story property offers studios and one- and two-bedroom units and contains 17,600 square feet of ground-floor retail surrounding an outdoor plaza. About 20 apartments have been set aside as affordable housing.

The complex’s lobby features black-and-white images of Gandolfini throughout his life, according to the Bergen Record. The actor died in 2013.

In a statement to TRD, Veris CEO Mahbod Nia said the property’s recent construction, “strong sustainability credentials” and extensive amenities made it an “ideal addition” to the REIT’s portfolio. Claremont did not respond to a request for comment.

Veris’ purchase of The James is the latest addition to its growing multifamily portfolio in New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts. Elsewhere in the Garden State, the REIT owns and operates properties in Jersey City, Morristown, Morris Plains, Short Hills, Weehawken and West New York.

The company rebranded last year amid a C-suite shakeup and a shift away from investments in suburban office properties, its traditional focus. Veris sold off more than $1 billion worth of offices in New Jersey between March and December 2021.

The multifamily side of the business is expected to account for about 75 percent of Veris’ net operating income this year, the company said in December.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateInvestment SalesMultifamily MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Adam Birnbaum of Abrams Fensterman and 964 Park Place (Twitter, Google Maps)
    Shocking twist in Crown Heights “deed theft” case
    Shocking twist in Crown Heights “deed theft” case
    How to steal a building in broad daylight
    How to steal a building in broad daylight
    How to steal a building in broad daylight
    Jersey Mike's CEO Peter Cancro in front of 1500 Smithtown Avenue in Bohemia, Long Island (Jersey Mike's, Google Maps, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s expanding in NY
    Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s expanding in NY
    645 Madison Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)
    Private equity firm tightens grip on distressed Madison Ave building
    Private equity firm tightens grip on distressed Madison Ave building
    JDS Development Group’s Michael Stern and 111 West 57th Street; Fortis Property Group’s Jonathan Landau and Olympia Dumbo (Olympia Dumbo, 111 West 57, Fortis Property Group, iStock)
    Rising rates slow new development sales in Brooklyn, Queens
    Rising rates slow new development sales in Brooklyn, Queens
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.