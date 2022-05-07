Bronx tenants on verge of buying their apartments for $2,500 each

A group of Bronx tenants who banded together to fight rent increases proposed by a new landlord are nearing the end of a city-backed process to buy the building from him and sell themselves their living spaces for just $2,500 each.

The New York Times is reporting it took more than five years of work, the help of an affordable housing non-profit that takes advantage of an old city program, as well as an assist from a worldwide pandemic for the tenants to gain control of their own real estate destiny.

Their journey started back when James Giddings bought the 21-unit building in Port Morris and soon after announced to tenants that they should expect rents to rise. Tenants soon gathered together to see what they could do to ensure that didn’t happen.

They eventually settled on a plan to use a city program to create a Housing Development Fund Corporation, a 1980s-era scheme that allows residents to take control of and shore-up buildings that had been abandoned by their landlords.

The goal was to use funds from either the city or a non-profit to buy the building from the landlord and create a tenant-run cooperative to manage it.

Tenants who lived in the building during the process could then buy shares in the cooperative that would secure their space for $2,500 each. They would then be able to live there rent-free while paying typical monthly upkeep charges, or sell the homes for a limited profit. Apartments that were vacant at the time of the incorporation could then be sold for a below-market price agreed upon by the city.

But getting to that point took some time — and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic put rents on hold and slammed the brakes on the city’s housing court put the tenants in a better position to succeed.

With court cases against tenants for non-payment of rent on hold, a separate case to determine if the building was rent-regulated delayed for a year, and other potential buyers fearful of taking on a property that was tied up in litigation, Giddings decided to hear the tenants out on their offer to buy.

The money to purchase the building came thanks to a low-interest bridge loan from a donor close to the Urban Homesteading Assistance Board, a nonprofit that supports HDFCs. In the end, Giddings agreed to sell for $2.6 million to the tenants this past February.

In order for the co-op to be created, 80 percent of the tenants need to take 12 hours of training to learn how to run it. The assistance board will also seek a tax exemption for the property, which is crucial in order to keep the costs of the apartments below market.

If the process is successful, the building will become one of just 11 rental buildings converted to a limited-equity co-op in the past five years, and the first-ever to use solely private funds to pay for the deal.

[New York Times] — Vince DiMiceli