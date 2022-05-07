Open Menu

To (expensively) go where few have gone, space hotel gets smaller

Plans for second hotel could be completed sooner than larger one

National Weekend Edition /
May.May 07, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Space station (Orbital Assembly, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

(Orbital Assembly, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Orbital Assembly, the company behind a planned hotel in space, says smaller is better.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based firm is working on a new concept to accompany the 400-guest Voyager Station, a 28-person facility named Pioneer Station, CNN reported. Pioneer could be operational in as little as three years, two years before Voyager.

It won’t come cheap: Insider reported last year that a three-day stay at Voyager would cost about $5 million. Pioneer pricing hasn’t been released.

The projects call for multiple modules in a circle connected by elevator-shaft spokes that will orbit the Earth. Orbital Assembly also aims to build a truly out-of-the-office facility – a business park in space.

Space tourism, while still in its infancy, has attracted the likes of Virgin founder Richard Branson, whose Virgin Galactic is set to launch the first commercial space flight service. The 90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest person in space in October, when he flew with Blue Origin.

Tim Alatorre, Orbital Assembly’s chief operating officer, says the appeal of Pioneer Station is that it can be completed sooner due to its size. “It’s going to get us the opportunity to have people start to experience space on a larger scale, faster,” he said.

Pioneer Station will also have office space and research facilities available for rent.

Interior renderings for each of the stations resemble designs of luxury hotels on Earth — just with the added view of our home planet down below.

The space hotel was originally set to be named Von Braun Station, after aerospace engineer Wernher von Braun, whose 60-year-old designs inspired the concept. The name was a controversial choice as von Braun was associated with the Nazi rocket development program.

“It’s based on his design, and we like his contributions towards science and space,” former Orbital Assembly CEO John Blincow, who is no longer associated with the company, said in a 2021 CNN interview. “But you know, Voyager Station is so much more than that. It is the stuff in the future. And we want a name that doesn’t have those attachments to it.”

Read more

[CNN] — Victoria Pruitt




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotel IndustrySpace

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The home to th Oriental Mandarin Hotel at Columbus Circle (Google)
    Mandarin Oriental NY majority stake sells for $98M
    Mandarin Oriental NY majority stake sells for $98M
    The hotel recovery is far from complete
    The hotel recovery is far from complete
    The hotel recovery is far from complete
    (Photo illustration by The Real Deal)
    Underwater hotel owners are walking away from their properties
    Underwater hotel owners are walking away from their properties
     Thomas Barrack, Sheraton San Jose Hotel in Milpitas, CA, Residence Inn Cypress Los Alamitos (Getty, Google Maps, Marriott)
    Colony Capital may lose control of 2 largest CMBS hotel portfolios
    Colony Capital may lose control of 2 largest CMBS hotel portfolios
    Thomas Barrack and (from top) Sheraton San Jose Hotel in Milpitas, CA; The Westin Governor Morris in Morristown, NJ; Four Points by Sheraton Destin in Fort Walton Beach, FL (Barrack by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty, Google Maps, Westin, Marriott)
    Inside the “legacy” hotel assets Colony Capital is pivoting away from
    Inside the “legacy” hotel assets Colony Capital is pivoting away from
    Colony Capital CEO Tom Barrack (Getty, iStock)
    Colony Capital reconsiders hotel portfolio in bid to shift from traditional properties
    Colony Capital reconsiders hotel portfolio in bid to shift from traditional properties
    CEO Andrew Miller and clockwise from top left: JW Marriott Essex House in New York, the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco and the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole
    Coronavirus threat could help sink Anbang’s $5.8B hotels deal: report
    Coronavirus threat could help sink Anbang’s $5.8B hotels deal: report
    Coronavirus could hurt the US hotel industry, which had $300 billion in debt as of September. (Credit: iStock)
    Coronavirus could expose US hotel owners with high debt
    Coronavirus could expose US hotel owners with high debt
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.