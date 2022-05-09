Open Menu

$18M townhouse tops Brooklyn luxury market

Brooklyn Heights home is year’s most expensive listing to go into contract

New York /
May.May 09, 2022 04:16 PM
By Harrison Connery
77 Columbia Heights and 147 Congress Street in Brooklyn (Sotheby's International Realty, Corcoran)

A 160-year-old townhouse in Brooklyn Heights led Brooklyn contract signings last week.

The 5,000-square-foot house at 77 Columbia Heights went into contract asking $17.777 million, and if it closes near that price, it would be the most expensive sale this year in Brooklyn, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes asking $2 million or more.

The stately five-bedroom, three-bathroom brick house commands a corner lot overlooking the East River. On the other side, a landscaped garden with an antique fountain sits on top of the two garage.

The 25-foot-wide home, built in 1861, also has a roof deck with an outdoor kitchen, four living rooms, a wine cellar, a gym and wide-plank walnut flooring. The house is close to Brooklyn Bridge Park. The home was last sold in 1986 for $1.1 million, before the park existed, according to property records.

A landmarked 102-year-old townhouse at 147 Congress Street in Cobble Hill was the second most expensive listing to go into contract last week. It was asking $5.2 million.

Built in 1920, the Queen Anne–style, 20-foot-wide home spans 3,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has a mansard roof, a double entry with arched doors and an open kitchen with a walnut-topped island and glass French doors leading to the garden.

The primary suite, on the top floor, has a skylight, attached dressing room and modern bathroom with a walk-in shower. The house is close to several subway lines.

Twenty-eight homes — nine condos and 19 townhouses — asking at least $2 million went into contract last week, down from 31 the week prior. The average price per square foot was $1,268.

The combined asking prices for the homes was just under $95 million and homes spent an average of 63 days on the market. The average asking price was not discounted.




