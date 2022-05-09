Open Menu

Michelle Griffith jumps from Compass to Douglas Elliman

Agent sold $143M worth of real estate in 2021

New York /
May.May 09, 2022 08:00 AM
By Sasha Jones
Michelle Griffith (Michelle Griffith NYC/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Michelle Griffith (Michelle Griffith NYC/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Michelle Griffith, a top-producing residential broker, has joined Douglas Elliman from Compass.

Specializing in luxury resales and new development properties, Griffith has booked more than $900 million in sales to date, with $143 million worth of sales in 2021 alone.

“I’ve seen what Douglas Elliman has done for agents at my level, and they truly have all of the key pieces to take a very active, busy, successful broker and really turn them into a superstar,” Griffith said.

Griffith joined Compass in 2020 from Corcoran, where she started in 2016. Prior to that, she was an agent with the Trump Organization starting in 2011.

Among her listings is a partnership with Corcoran-Sunshine selling $100M at 30 Park Place, serviced by the Four Seasons Hotel Downtown. Still, she said some of her “proudest moments” involved helping friends with moves uptown and to larger spaces during the pandemic.

In 2020, Griffith was ranked the No. 1 agent at Compass and No. 6 agent in Manhattan by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. She has also appeared in The Real Deal’s top 75 Manhattan residential agents.

Griffith has also appeared on WNBC’s “Open House NYC” and Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York”.

Elliman’s Executive Chairman Howard Lorber said Griffith’s “record of achievement and her reputation for discretion speak for themselves.”

Griffith will work as an individual agent out of Elliman’s Tribeca office.

“Exceptional agents like Michelle understand that success in real estate — especially over the long term — begins and ends with earning the trust of your clients,” Elliman CEO Scott Durkin said in a statement. “The fact that so many of Michelle’s clients are public figures is a testament to her integrity and character. She will be right at home here at Douglas Elliman.”




    Tags
    Douglas EllimanNYC BrokersResidential BrokerageResidential Real Estate

