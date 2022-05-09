Open Menu

Office space up for sublease back on the rise

Availability increased to 159M sf in first quarter: CBRE

National /
May.May 09, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Savills' Jim Wenk (LinkedIn, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Savills’ Jim Wenk (LinkedIn, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

The office sublease surge showed signs of abating late last year as companies juggled hybrid work plans and signed for space, but the rise in nationwide availability was back on in the first quarter of 2021.

Sublease available rose 3.6 percent to 159 million square feet across the country, according to CBRE data reported by the Wall Street Journal. The availability is significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels and only 3 million square feet shy of the pandemic high.

In Manhattan, the amount of sublease space available is near record highs. According to Savills, more than 20.2 million square feet were available in the first quarter. That’s down from the 22 million square feet available a year ago, but well above the 13.6 million square feet up for grabs in the first quarter of 2020.

Not every subleasing market is created equally. Along with Manhattan, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. are seeing close to historic highs, while booming Sun Belt cities have lower sublease availability.

The increase in sublease space is likely tied to a widespread increase in more permanent hybrid work scenarios. As a result, companies don’t need as much space as they signed up for prior to the pandemic.

Read more

In New York City, a some major names have joined the search for subletters in recent months.

Warner Bros. Discovery is marketing a massive 450,000 square feet for sublease at 30 Hudson Yards, about a third of the company’s footprint at the building. S&P Global is marketing 140,000 square feet occupied by IHS Markit at 5 Manhattan West.

The sublease surge is rankling landlords amid low demand, a changing work environment and rising vacancies.

“There are not enough tenants who will absorb these spaces,” Savills vice chairman Jim Wenk told the publication.

Another crisis is on the horizon for landlords, as JLL data show about 243 million square feet of office leases are set to expire nationally this year.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBRECommercial Real EstateOffice Leasingoffice marketSubleasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    NH Investment & Securities CEO Jeong Young-Chae in front of 275 South 5th Street in Williamsburg (Douglas Elliman, Wikimedia Commons/United States Mint, Getty Images, iStock)
    Pile of dimes: Korean investor poised to purchase Williamsburg rental
    Pile of dimes: Korean investor poised to purchase Williamsburg rental
    The Printing House at 421 Hudson Street. (Compass, Getty)
    Suit says Barnet Liberman not paying his condo fees at Printing House
    Suit says Barnet Liberman not paying his condo fees at Printing House
    Joseph Chetrit and 98 Montague Street in Downtown Brooklyn (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Brooklyn’s iconic Bossert Hotel facing foreclosure
    Brooklyn’s iconic Bossert Hotel facing foreclosure
    Related's Stephen Ross, the Gregory Hotel at 42 West 35th Street and Meadow Partners’ Jeffrey Kaplan (Getty, Google Maps, Meadow Partners)
    Related sues Meadow after foreclosure on Garment District hotel
    Related sues Meadow after foreclosure on Garment District hotel
    Colliers CEO Jay Hennick and Rockwood managing partner Tyson Skillings (Colliers, Rockwood, iStock)
    Colliers acquiring majority stake in Rockwood
    Colliers acquiring majority stake in Rockwood
    7 Madison Avenue in Park Ridge, Bergen County with Veris Residential CEO Mahbod Nia and James Gandolfini (LinkedIn, Realtor.com, Getty)
    Veris buys “Sopranos”-themed North Jersey apartments for $130M
    Veris buys “Sopranos”-themed North Jersey apartments for $130M
    Adam Birnbaum of Abrams Fensterman and 964 Park Place (Twitter, Google Maps)
    Shocking twist in Crown Heights “deed theft” case
    Shocking twist in Crown Heights “deed theft” case
    How to steal a building in broad daylight
    How to steal a building in broad daylight
    How to steal a building in broad daylight
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.