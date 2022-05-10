The Hudson Hotel is trading hands, setting the shuttered property on a new course.

Cain International is acquiring the property at 356 West 58th Street, the Commercial Observer reported. The acquisition cost is unclear, but Parkview Financial and Montgomery Street Partners combined to lend $207 million to Cain International for the purchase and redevelopment.

The 866-key hotel has been closed since the onset of the pandemic, but Cain International has big plans for the 385,000-square-foot property’s future. While the 24-story building will no longer be a hotel, it will be a 438-unit residential development with office and commercial space.

Cain International plans to complete the project by early next year. A Meridian Capital Group led by Morris Betesh and Alex Bailkin negotiated the transaction.

The property has been through a number of iterations in the last century. It was built in 1929 as the American Women’s Association clubhouse, serving as a residence for young women. Twelve years later, it was converted into the Henry Hudson Hotel. And in 1997, Morgans Hotel Group purchased the property and turned it into Hudson New York Hotel.

Morgans Hotel Group was reported in 2014 to be considering selling the property to boost the company’s share price. Sources told the New York Post at the time the group expected the hotel could be sold for about $440 million.

In 2017, Sam Nazarian’s SBE Entertainment landed a $425 million refinancing of both the Hudson Hotel and Delano South Beach properties, courtesy of Column Financial. The deal came months after SBE and partners Yucaipa and Cain Hoy closed on an $800 million acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, a deal that included management of 13 hotels.

Last year, Cain International and Beny Alagem received $500 million in refinancing from Aareal Capital and Goldman Sachs for two hotels in Beverly Hills. Aareal Capital provided the $340 million senior mortgage loans on the hotel, while a Goldman Sachs real estate fund provided a $160 million mezzanine loan.

