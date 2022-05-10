Open Menu

Douglas Elliman profits plunge more than 50%

CEO Howard Lorber says brokerage will consolidate offices to save money

National /
May.May 10, 2022 06:27 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber (Getty, iStock)

Douglas Elliman’s Howard Lorber (Getty, iStock)

In its second earnings report after being spun off from a tobacco company, Douglas Elliman came to grips with a harsh reality: It’s difficult to run a profitable brokerage.

Net income fell by more than 50 percent to $6.5 million in the first quarter, down from $14 million the year prior.

Consolidated operating income was $7.9 million, compared with ​​$14.2 million a year ago. Just a quarter earlier, it was $20.1 million.

But not all of Elliman’s numbers were down. Consolidated revenues rose to $308.9 million, an increase of 13 percent or $36.1 million from the prior year period. That was thanks in part to Elliman’s real estate brokerage segment achieving a gross transaction value of approximately $11.7 billion, up from $10.1 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

Read more

In the past year, the average home price in sales handled by the firm was $1.62 million, indicative of the expensive housing markets in which it operates.

New York City remains Elliman’s largest market with $17.3 billion in gross transaction value in the past 12 months. South Florida was not far behind at $14.7 billion.

The housing market has been hot for most of the pandemic, thanks to low inventory and mortgage rates, accelerated moving plans, a quest for more space and second homes, among other factors.

However, there are signs that rising mortgage rates and more home listings will put an end to the real estate gold rush. Active listings were down 12.2 percent year-over-year in April, but that was the smallest such decline since December 2019, according to Realtor.com.

Chairman and CEO Howard Lorber, though, said the prospect of more expensive mortgages will further motivate Americans to buy homes.

“What I’ve seen in the past over the years is that as rates start going up, that brings people into the market quicker, because they don’t want to be priced out of the market,” Lorber said in a call with investors.

The brokerage continues to branch out into new markets, such as Dallas, where it recently hired 60 agents. Still, when asked about office space, Lorber had an answer that likely would not amuse his commercial counterparts.

“When leases start coming due, we’re going to consolidate and save some substantial money on rent over the next few years,” Lorber said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas EllimanHoward LorberResidential BrokerageResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Richard Gere and 81 Lyndel Road in Pound Ridge (Getty Images, Ginnel Real Estate)
    Richard Gere finds buyer for $28M Westchester estate
    Richard Gere finds buyer for $28M Westchester estate
    Matthew Leone, chief marketing officer, Brown Harris Stevens (Brown Harris Stevens, iStock)
    Brown Harris Stevens dives into TikTok
    Brown Harris Stevens dives into TikTok
    Expansion teams: Residential brokerages take on new frontiers
    Expansion teams: Residential brokerages take on new frontiers
    Expansion teams: Residential brokerages take on new frontiers
    730 Park Avenue in Manhattan NYC and Edward J. Minskoff Equities chairman Edward Minskoff (Google Maps, EJM Equities)
    Edward Minskoff lists Park Avenue co-op
    Edward Minskoff lists Park Avenue co-op
    Brad Hargreaves, CEO, Common Living (Common Living, iStock)
    Co-living firm Common barraged by complaints: report
    Co-living firm Common barraged by complaints: report
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.