Edward Minskoff lists Park Avenue co-op

Real estate investor asking $18M at 730 Park

New York /
May.May 10, 2022 07:00 AM
TRD Staff
730 Park Avenue in Manhattan NYC and Edward J. Minskoff Equities chairman Edward Minskoff (Google Maps, EJM Equities)

730 Park Avenue in Manhattan NYC and Edward J. Minskoff Equities chairman Edward Minskoff (Google Maps, EJM Equities)

Edward Minskoff admires one of his developments so much that he plans to move there, putting his Lenox Hill co-op in the rearview mirror.

The Edward J. Minskoff Equities chairman listed his unit at 730 Park Avenue for $17.7 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Minskoff said he purchased the unit in the 1980s for $210,000.

Listing pictures for the unit in the pre-war building show a large array of art from the avid collector, including pieces from Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol. The impressive collection is not included in the sale.

Instead, the buyer will get a four-bedroom, four and a half bathroom apartment, accessible via a private elevator vestibule. The unit has a larger corner living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a 20-seat formal dining room and a wood-paneled library. There are also views of Central Park.

Building amenities include a fitness room, private storage bins and a live-in resident manager.

Madeline Hult Elghanayan of Douglas Elliman is co-listing the apartment with Burt Savitsky of Brown Harris Stevens. Elghanayan told the Journal that the building’s board requires buyers to pay in all cash.

Read more

Minskoff’s exit from the building will likely be a smoother departure than a couple that landed the Park Avenue property in the news shortly after the onset of the pandemic.

Lady Eva-Marie Houstoun-Boswall and Sir Alford Houstoun-Boswal, whose family has been part of the British aristocracy for generations, filed a lawsuit in May 2020 that claimed the pandemic made it impossible to move in and demanding their $535,000 deposit back.

Minskoff said he’s selling his long-time pad because he and his wife are going to move to a duplex penthouse his firm developed in the West Village, presumably 17 Jane Street. The development’s first buyer was revealed in 2020 as actress Jennifer Lawrence, who closed on a duplex for $21.9 million.

Edward J. Minskoff Equities was founded in 1987. Its major developments include 51 Astor Place and 101 Avenue of the Americas.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




