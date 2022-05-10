Open Menu

Hedge funds, investment firms rare bright spot for office leasing

Money managers not enough to stem sector’s losses, though

New York /
May.May 10, 2022 05:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brookfield Properties' Callie Haines (iStock, Brookfield Properties)

Brookfield Properties’ Callie Haines (iStock, Brookfield Properties)

Money managers are making waves with office leases, but even their deep pockets aren’t enough to pick up the beleaguered market.

Hedge funds and investment firms are embracing office space in Manhattan, unlike many other companies that are retreating, Bloomberg reported. Financial services firms, insurers, private equity, hedge funds and asset managers accounted for 35 percent of new leases in the past two years by square footage, according to Savills Research.

As equity markets rose in 2020 and last year, so did the fortune of many money managers, allowing them to increase hiring. Many of these companies are looking for space that appeals to employees.

“With the market as it currently stands and the vacancies, they’re using it as an opportunity to grow and provide great environments for their employees to continue to attract and retain talent,” Brookfield Properties executive Callie Haines told the publication.

Read more

Blackstone, for example, has been eyeing options to either expand at 345 Park Avenue or move. The private equity firm is reportedly looking for 1.5 million square feet.

Asset manager Wellington Management is opening its first outpost in the city, looking to cater a staff that could grow from fewer than 100 employees to between 400 and 500. The company is planning to take four floors at Columbia Property Trust’s 12-story boutique office building at 799 Broadway.

And yet, all the money managers in the world don’t appear to be enough to cork the office sector’s losses. According to Savills, about 90 million square feet were available to rent in the first quarter, but leases for only 7.7 million square feet were signed.

Sublease availability is still rising, too. Across the country, it grew 3.6 percent to 159 million square feet in the first quarter, according to CBRE. In Manhattan, more than 20.2 million square feet of sublease space was available.

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatehedge fundsManhattan Office MarketOffice Leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CBRE's Anthony Jasenski and Kaufman Astoria Studios (CBRE, Google Maps)
    New York+? Studio properties rise in the region
    New York+? Studio properties rise in the region
    Robin Birley with 828 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, NYC (Google Maps, Getty)
    Robin Birley to open dining club on Upper East Side
    Robin Birley to open dining club on Upper East Side
    (iStock, Getty Images, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    “WeCrashed” offers few heroes but plenty of reflections for real estate
    “WeCrashed” offers few heroes but plenty of reflections for real estate
    Jonathan Goldstein, CEO, Cain International and 356 West 58th Street (Cain International, Google Maps)
    Cain International lands Hudson Hotel for redevelopment
    Cain International lands Hudson Hotel for redevelopment
    Durst's Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (The Durst Organization, Google Maps)
    Investors in huge LIC project buy out Durst for $97M
    Investors in huge LIC project buy out Durst for $97M
    Material Bank's founder and CEO Adam Sandow (Material Bank)
    Design supplies marketplace Material Bank worth $1.9B after fundraise
    Design supplies marketplace Material Bank worth $1.9B after fundraise
    Savills' Jim Wenk (LinkedIn, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Office space up for sublease back on the rise
    Office space up for sublease back on the rise
    NH Investment & Securities CEO Jeong Young-Chae in front of 275 South 5th Street in Williamsburg (Douglas Elliman, Wikimedia Commons/United States Mint, Getty Images, iStock)
    Pile of dimes: Korean investor poised to purchase Williamsburg rental
    Pile of dimes: Korean investor poised to purchase Williamsburg rental
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.