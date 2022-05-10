Open Menu

Robin Birley to open dining club on Upper East Side

Famous London club owner leasing former Westbury Hotel from Reuben Brothers

New York /
May.May 10, 2022 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Robin Birley with 828 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, NYC (Google Maps, Getty)

Famed British club manager Robin Birley is making his next move in New York City: a dining club on the Upper East Side.

Birley signed a lease for a two-story, 12,000-square foot space at 828 Madison Avenue, the New York Post reported. The building, owned by the Reuben Brothers, formerly housed the Westbury Hotel.

The financial terms were not disclosed for the 20-year lease, which has an option for the club to tack on another 10 years.

The unnamed club is scheduled to open next year. Its hours will depend largely on the whims of the community board, which still needs to approve the club. Birley also still needs to file permits.

Read more

Robin Zendell of Robin Zendell & Associates represented Birley in the lease deal.

Birley is arguably best known for his 5HS nightclub in London, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on their first date. Birley is also known for being mauled by a tiger at his friend’s private zoo at age 11, leaving his face disfigured.

Four years ago, Birley had plans to open a nightclub and a hotel at 14-16 East 16th Street. That appears to have been abandoned, though, as the Post reported in November that the property, also owned by the Reuben Brothers, would no longer house the club, as the developers instead turned their eyes to the Upper East Side.

Birley was able to close the deal with the Reubens at 828 Madison Avenue. Last year, the brothers acquired the 18,000-square-foot retail condominium from Vornado Realty Trust for $50 million. Vornado had paid $113 million in 2005 for the retail condo, which covers the entire blockfront between East 69th and East 70th streets.

The condo was one of three retail properties the Reuben Brothers acquired from Vornado at the time.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateNYC ClubsReuben Brothers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock, Getty Images, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    “WeCrashed” offers few heroes but plenty of reflections for real estate
    “WeCrashed” offers few heroes but plenty of reflections for real estate
    Jonathan Goldstein, CEO, Cain International and 356 West 58th Street (Cain International, Google Maps)
    Cain International lands Hudson Hotel for redevelopment
    Cain International lands Hudson Hotel for redevelopment
    Durst's Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (The Durst Organization, Google Maps)
    Investors in huge LIC project buy out Durst for $97M
    Investors in huge LIC project buy out Durst for $97M
    Material Bank's founder and CEO Adam Sandow (Material Bank)
    Design supplies marketplace Material Bank worth $1.9B after fundraise
    Design supplies marketplace Material Bank worth $1.9B after fundraise
    Savills' Jim Wenk (LinkedIn, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Office space up for sublease back on the rise
    Office space up for sublease back on the rise
    NH Investment & Securities CEO Jeong Young-Chae in front of 275 South 5th Street in Williamsburg (Douglas Elliman, Wikimedia Commons/United States Mint, Getty Images, iStock)
    Pile of dimes: Korean investor poised to purchase Williamsburg rental
    Pile of dimes: Korean investor poised to purchase Williamsburg rental
    The Printing House at 421 Hudson Street. (Compass, Getty)
    Suit says Barnet Liberman not paying his condo fees at Printing House
    Suit says Barnet Liberman not paying his condo fees at Printing House
    Joseph Chetrit and 98 Montague Street in Downtown Brooklyn (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Brooklyn’s iconic Bossert Hotel facing foreclosure
    Brooklyn’s iconic Bossert Hotel facing foreclosure
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.