NewYork-Presbyterian is the latest high-profile tenant to lease space at Tishman Speyer’s The Spiral in Hudson Yards.

The medical center said Wednesday it has reached a 20-year agreement to open an Och Spine outpatient care facility at the real estate firm’s under-construction, 65-story tower overlooking the Hudson River and the High Line.

The facility will occupy 75,000 square feet on the second floor of the building, 66 Hudson Boulevard. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tishman Speyer did not say when the outpatient spine care center will open.

When it does, it will sport on-site radiology and spine treatment, procedure rooms, a physical therapy gym and a collaborative space for physicians. The care center will also have its own lobby in the building.

Tishman Speyer credited NewYork Presbyterian’s decision to the building’s proximity to public transportation, which connects it to all five boroughs and the suburbs.

Weill Cornell Medicine, in partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian, opened a 50,000-square-foot office in September at The JACX, a 1.1 million square-foot campus developed by Tishman Speyer in Long Island City.

The Spiral is nearing completion and is expected to begin welcoming tenants later this year. Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, the 1,031-foot-tall structure stretches an entire block from West 34th to West 35th streets between 10th Avenue and Bella Abzug Park.

About 70 percent of the 2.8-million-square-foot project has now been leased. Annual asking rents in the building have reportedly ranged from $110 to $225 per square foot.

Pfizer’s global headquarters will occupy 14 floors across 746,000 square feet. HSBC will relocate its U.S. headquarters to three floors across 265,000 square feet.

Turner Construction plans to establish its new world headquarters on two floors spanning 75,000 square feet. The law firm Debevoise & Plimpton has committed to 13 floors and 530,000 square feet, and the asset management company AllianceBernstein took 200,000 square feet over three-plus floors.