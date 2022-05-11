Open Menu

NewYork-Presbyterian takes 75K sf at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral

Medical center signs 20-year lease at Hudson Yards tower

New York /
May.May 11, 2022 06:50 PM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer with 66 Hudson Boulevard (Tishman Speyer, Loopnet)

Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer with 66 Hudson Boulevard (Tishman Speyer, Loopnet)

NewYork-Presbyterian is the latest high-profile tenant to lease space at Tishman Speyer’s The Spiral in Hudson Yards.

The medical center said Wednesday it has reached a 20-year agreement to open an Och Spine outpatient care facility at the real estate firm’s under-construction, 65-story tower overlooking the Hudson River and the High Line.

The facility will occupy 75,000 square feet on the second floor of the building, 66 Hudson Boulevard. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tishman Speyer did not say when the outpatient spine care center will open.

When it does, it will sport on-site radiology and spine treatment, procedure rooms, a physical therapy gym and a collaborative space for physicians. The care center will also have its own lobby in the building.

Tishman Speyer credited NewYork Presbyterian’s decision to the building’s proximity to public transportation, which connects it to all five boroughs and the suburbs.

Read more

Weill Cornell Medicine, in partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian, opened a 50,000-square-foot office in September at The JACX, a 1.1 million square-foot campus developed by Tishman Speyer in Long Island City.

The Spiral is nearing completion and is expected to begin welcoming tenants later this year. Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, the 1,031-foot-tall structure stretches an entire block from West 34th to West 35th streets between 10th Avenue and Bella Abzug Park.

About 70 percent of the 2.8-million-square-foot project has now been leased. Annual asking rents in the building have reportedly ranged from $110 to $225 per square foot.

Pfizer’s global headquarters will occupy 14 floors across 746,000 square feet. HSBC will relocate its U.S. headquarters to three floors across 265,000 square feet.

Turner Construction plans to establish its new world headquarters on two floors spanning 75,000 square feet. The law firm Debevoise & Plimpton has committed to 13 floors and 530,000 square feet, and the asset management company AllianceBernstein took 200,000 square feet over three-plus floors.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHudson YardsManhattanNew York CityOffice Leasingtishman speyer

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    DoorDash's Tony Xu with 51 Eads Street and 6133 Jericho Turnpike
    Startup plans LI convenience stores that shoppers can’t enter
    Startup plans LI convenience stores that shoppers can’t enter
    Brookfield's Brian Kingston (Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, Google Maps, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Brookfield’s $25M Queens warehouse deal tops another slow week for i-sales
    Brookfield’s $25M Queens warehouse deal tops another slow week for i-sales
    (iStock)
    NYC rents soar as Covid deals die
    NYC rents soar as Covid deals die
    From left: Developer Bruce Teitelbaum and Durst Organization CEO Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)
    “A tremendous ordeal”: Lawyers in $97M Durst buyout slam case
    “A tremendous ordeal”: Lawyers in $97M Durst buyout slam case
    Midwood's John Usdan with Candela Tower (Midwood, Candela Tower)
    Midwood closes on $102M West Village property, plans renovations
    Midwood closes on $102M West Village property, plans renovations
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.