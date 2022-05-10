Open Menu

Toll Brothers to build 355 apartments in Stamford; Schuster out

Homebuilder partnering with Boston PE firm, not original partner Silverback, on luxury rental

Tri-State /
May.May 11, 2022 08:30 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
777 Summer Street in Stamford and Toll Brothers Apartment Living president Charlies Elliott (Silverback Development, Toll Brothers)

777 Summer Street in Stamford and Toll Brothers Apartment Living president Charlies Elliott (Silverback Development, Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers has chosen Stamford for its first big multifamily play in Connecticut.

The publicly traded homebuilder’s apartment division is developing a 355-unit luxury complex at 777 Summer Street in the city’s downtown.

The project, the first in the state for Toll Brothers Apartment Living, will be a joint venture with Boston-based private equity firm CrossHarbor Capital Partners, the companies said Tuesday.

Capital One and Comerica Bank provided the developers with a $94 million construction loan arranged in-house by Toll Brothers. The project is in an Opportunity Zone about a mile from the city’s Amtrak and Metro-North station.

The development will contain 333 market-rate apartments and 22 set aside as affordable. Amenities will include a roof deck, a fitness center, a pool, a game room, co-working space, an art studio, a coffee bar and a pet wash.

Toll Brothers had originally partnered with Josh Schuster’s Silverback Development to convert existing office buildings on the site to a 373-unit rental complex with 4,300 square feet of retail, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported in 2020. Silverback acquired the buildings for $12.5 million in 2016 and received approval from the city to convert them to apartments, according to the Stamford Advocate.

It’s not clear why that project never came to fruition, but plans for the venture were revealed ahead of the pandemic and before problems at several Silverback projects came to light. Toll Brothers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more

Stamford’s affluence, rising rents and proximity to New York City have made it an attractive destination for developers during the pandemic. In February, office landlord Monday Properties dropped $131 million on a 344-unit apartment building in the city’s downtown.

A month later, a joint venture led by New Jersey-based KABR Group acquired two multifamily communities in Stamford for $41.3 million. One of them is at 750 Summer Street, just down the block from Toll Brothers’ project.

The homebuilding giant is increasing its holdings in the sizzling rental market, including a partnership announced last year with Sam Zell’s Equity Residential to develop roughly $1.9 billion worth of apartments across the country. The investments will span several major markets, the firms said, including Boston, Seattle, Atlanta and Austin.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    connecticutCrossHarbor Capital PartnersDevelopmentSilverback DevelopmentstamfordToll Brothers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    80 South Street and Oceanwide Holding's Lu Zhiqiang (ATCHAIN, Getty)
    Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site
    Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site
    From left: Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan, developer Bruce Teitelbaum and a rendering of the planned One45 development (Getty Images, One45, iStock)
    Council member calls 40% affordable project “slap in the face”
    Council member calls 40% affordable project “slap in the face”
    A photo illustration of declining lumber prices (iStock)
    Lumber prices drop to new 2022 low in continued slide
    Lumber prices drop to new 2022 low in continued slide
    Durst's Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (The Durst Organization, Google Maps)
    Investors in huge LIC project buy out Durst for $97M
    Investors in huge LIC project buy out Durst for $97M
    From left: The Beechwood Organization's principal Steven Dubb and founder Michael Dubb in front of a rendering of Country Point Elwood in Huntington (The Beechwood Organization, iStock)
    Beechwood plans 385 townhomes on North Shore
    Beechwood plans 385 townhomes on North Shore
    Fortis' Jonathan Landau with Olympia Dumbo (Fortis Property Group, Olympia Dumbo)
    Fortis’ Olympia Dumbo on track to be Brooklyn’s most expensive building
    Fortis’ Olympia Dumbo on track to be Brooklyn’s most expensive building
    Northwind Group's Ran Eliasaf, Michael Shvo and the Mandarin Oriental Residences (SHVO, DBOX)
    Shvo gets $162M loan for Mandarin Oriental Residences
    Shvo gets $162M loan for Mandarin Oriental Residences
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Developer sentenced to 3 years for blowing investors’ money on himself
    Developer sentenced to 3 years for blowing investors’ money on himself
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.