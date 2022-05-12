Michael Stern’s JDS Development landed the tenant of a lifetime at Brooklyn’s first supertall.

Life Time signed a lease for more than 100,000 square feet at Brooklyn Tower, the 1,066-foot, 93-story skyscraper at 9 DeKalb Avenue. The health club brand and the developer announced the lease on Wednesday.

Life Time will operate a fitness experience that includes studios for barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates, and yoga, a fitness floor, a recovery space with chiropractic services, indoor and outdoor pools and a fast casual cafe.

The company will also operate a coworking space, the debut of Life Time Work in the city. There will be private and open-plan workspaces and conference rooms spanning 15,000 square feet. Life Time Work operates eight of these coworking spaces around the country so far.

Newmark’s Jackie Totolo and Peter Whitenack were among those representing JDS in the lease deal, while Atlantic Retail’s Joe Mastromonaco represented Life Time. Both Life Time facilities are slated to open in 2023.

The deal is the latest sign Brooklyn Tower is coming to life.

JDS in March launched sales at the building, a process being overseen by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. The building includes 150 condos, ranging from $875,000 for studios to about $8 million for four-bedroom units. An analysis by Marketproof projects the sellout on the condo units at more than $380 million.

There are also approximately 400 rental units, of which 120 will be designated as affordable. Leasing on those units will begin this summer.

The mixed-use building also has more than 100,000 square feet of retail space at its base, including the former hall of the Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn, which will be renovated. There are two retail spaces still available to lease.

Last month, Life Time signed a 12,000-square-foot lease at Battery Park in Manhattan, New York Business Journal reported.