Open Menu

Madison Realty Capital plans 100 small apartments, a NYC rarity

Busy firm plans mixed-use building on Staten Island, exploiting shortage of 1-bedrooms

New York /
May.May 12, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Madison Realty Capital's  Zach Kadden with 364 Bay Street (LinkedIn, Loopnet)

Madison Realty Capital’s  Zach Kadden with 364 Bay Street (LinkedIn, Loopnet)

One of New York City’s busiest real estate firms is putting up 100 studios and one-bedroom apartments on Staten Island, perhaps taking advantage of the city’s shortage of small dwellings.

Madison Realty Capital has filed plans for a seven-story mixed-use building at 364 Bay Street in Tompkinsville, the Staten Island Advance reported. The property houses a two-story commercial building, where Crunch Fitness is a tenant.

It’s not clear if Crunch will have to leave. No demolition permits have been filed, so it is conceivable that the project could happen around it. The property also housed Gotham Motorcycles, but is largely vacant today.

The development is slated to include 115 residences, broken down into 49 studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedrooms. The development will also include a cellar, an 86-foot-long rear yard, 55 enclosed parking spaces and 87 open parking spaces.

Much of New York’s housing stock dates back to an era when household size was significantly larger than it is today. As of 2019, it ranged from 2.1 persons in Manhattan to 3 persons in Queens. Staten Island’s average household size was 2.85.

The paucity of small apartments forces many single New Yorkers to find roommates and lease multi-bedroom apartments, which makes those units more expensive for families.

According to YIMBY, the Staten Island project is slated to be 65 feet high and span 132,000 square feet, 22,000 of which will be commercial space. AM Architecture is the architect.

Read more

No completion date has been announced.

The parcel is not far from a significant development site in the Stapleton neighborhood. In January, BFC Partners closed on the property at 475 Bay Street, aided by a $99.8 million mortgage from the New York State Housing Finance Agency.

Plans for a project there were first filed two years ago. The 250,000-square-foot development will be 100 percent affordable and include 269 units, 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a rooftop recreation area, an indoor fitness area, a children’s playroom and a lounge.

Madison Realty Capital is one of the fastest-growing lenders  in commercial real estate, counting $20 billion in debt and equity deals. In December, the company cut its biggest construction check ever, a $485 million loan for Harridge Development’s Crossroads Hollywood project in Los Angeles.

[SI Advance] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Developmentmadison realty capitalStaten Island

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Developer Bruce Teitelbaum and Durst Organization CEO Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)
    “A tremendous ordeal”: Lawyers in $97M Durst buyout slam case
    “A tremendous ordeal”: Lawyers in $97M Durst buyout slam case
    Dynamic Star's Brad Zackson; 23-10 Queens Plaza South (Queens) and 301 West Fordham Road (Bronx) (Google Maps, Dynamic Star)
    Brad Zackson’s Dynamic Star borrows $115M for Bronx, LIC projects
    Brad Zackson’s Dynamic Star borrows $115M for Bronx, LIC projects
    777 Summer Street in Stamford and Toll Brothers Apartment Living president Charlies Elliott (Silverback Development, Toll Brothers)
    Toll Brothers plans 355-unit apartment complex in Stamford
    Toll Brothers plans 355-unit apartment complex in Stamford
    80 South Street and Oceanwide Holding's Lu Zhiqiang (ATCHAIN, Getty)
    Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site
    Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site
    From left: Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan, developer Bruce Teitelbaum and a rendering of the planned One45 development (Getty Images, One45, iStock)
    Council member calls 40% affordable project “slap in the face”
    Council member calls 40% affordable project “slap in the face”
    A photo illustration of declining lumber prices (iStock)
    Lumber prices drop to new 2022 low in continued slide
    Lumber prices drop to new 2022 low in continued slide
    Durst's Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (The Durst Organization, Google Maps)
    Investors in huge LIC project buy out Durst for $97M
    Investors in huge LIC project buy out Durst for $97M
    From left: The Beechwood Organization's principal Steven Dubb and founder Michael Dubb in front of a rendering of Country Point Elwood in Huntington (The Beechwood Organization, iStock)
    Beechwood plans 385 townhomes on North Shore
    Beechwood plans 385 townhomes on North Shore
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.