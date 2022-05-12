Open Menu

New owner Capstone revives Midtown’s Renwick Hotel

Shuttered property at 118 East 40th Street reopened in April

New York /
May.May 12, 2022 11:04 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Capstone Equities' Joshua Zamir and Renwick Hotel at 118 East 40th Street (TripAdvisor)

Capstone Equities’ Joshua Zamir and Renwick Hotel at 118 East 40th Street (TripAdvisor)

The Renwick Hotel has arisen after its new owner reportedly scored a “substantial discount” to acquire the property.

Capstone Equities reopened the hotel at 118 East 40th Street last month, the Commercial Observer reported. The hotel is operated by the private equity firm’s hospitality management arm, Rebel Hospitality.

The reopening caps off a challenging couple of years for the property. Meadow Partners, the previous owner, defaulted on a $46 million mortgage in April 2020 as the pandemic decimated the hotel industry. By November of that year, it appeared the hotel would be converted into a homeless shelter, although that never happened.

While the hotel was shuttered in the wake of the pandemic, Capstone made its move. It purchased the defaulted note from Heitman Capital Management in January for an undisclosed price, though reportedly scored a discount. Maxim Capital Group provided a $15.5 million loan for the note purchase.

Meadow played ball with the changes, agreeing to a “friendly deed-in-lieu” to hand Capstone ownership. The firm was then able to reopen the property, a landmarked building constructed almost a century ago.

Meadow signed a 99-year lease for the then-Bedford Hotel in 2014, paying $22 million in cash upfront for the 16-story property. Meadow planned to spend $15 million in a phased rehabilitation of the 135-room hotel, which represented the first hospitality deal for the company.

Read more

Capstone has experience with iconic New York hotel properties. In 2018, it partnered with Highgate on a $190 million purchase of 541 Lexington Avenue in Midtown East, then known as the W Hotel. Sources told The Real Deal at the time the partners received $130 million in financing to close on the purchase.

Hotels have slowly been reopening in the city, some due to the severance law requiring hotels to pay for employees kept on the sidelines. In March, the iconic Hotel Chelsea began taking bookings across two floors, despite ongoing renovations. A property representative told the New York Post the goal was to fully reopen late in the summer.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    capstone equitiesCommercial Real EstateHotel MarketHotelsmeadow partners

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    DoorDash's Tony Xu with 51 Eads Street and 6133 Jericho Turnpike
    Startup plans LI convenience stores that shoppers can’t enter
    Startup plans LI convenience stores that shoppers can’t enter
    Brookfield's Brian Kingston (Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, Google Maps, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Brookfield’s $25M Queens warehouse deal tops another slow week for i-sales
    Brookfield’s $25M Queens warehouse deal tops another slow week for i-sales
    (iStock)
    NYC rents soar as Covid deals die
    NYC rents soar as Covid deals die
    Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer with 66 Hudson Boulevard (Tishman Speyer, Loopnet)
    NewYork-Presbyterian takes 75K sf at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    NewYork-Presbyterian takes 75K sf at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    From left: Developer Bruce Teitelbaum and Durst Organization CEO Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)
    “A tremendous ordeal”: Lawyers in $97M Durst buyout slam case
    “A tremendous ordeal”: Lawyers in $97M Durst buyout slam case
    Midwood's John Usdan with Candela Tower (Midwood, Candela Tower)
    Midwood closes on $102M West Village property, plans renovations
    Midwood closes on $102M West Village property, plans renovations
    Brookfield's Bruce Flatt (Brookfield, iStock)
    Brookfield to spin off asset management business
    Brookfield to spin off asset management business
    1776 Shore Parkway in Gravesend (JLL)
    Former fuel oil terminal hits market in Gravesend
    Former fuel oil terminal hits market in Gravesend
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.