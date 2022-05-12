Open Menu

SmartRent losses widen as supply crisis lingers

“Every day is a dogfight," CEO says of supply-chain pressure

National /
May.May 12, 2022 05:25 PM
By T.P. Yeatts
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SmartRent's Lucas Haldeman (SmartRent, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

SmartRent’s Lucas Haldeman (SmartRent, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

SmartRent’s beaten-down shares got some relief Thursday after the smart-home technology provider reported the highest quarterly revenue in its five-year history.

The company’s results could have been even stronger, executives said on an earnings call Wednesday. While demand for SmartRent’s services is at an all-time high, the global logistics logjam has hindered its ability to roll them out.

“What we’re fighting is supply headwinds,” CEO Lucas Haldeman said. “I think we’re all feeling cautiously optimistic, but still, every day is a dogfight.”

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company, which provides property managers technology for devices like smart locks, cameras and thermostats, reported first-quarter revenue of $37.4 million, beating both its own forecast and Wall Street’s consensus estimate and doubling its total from the same period last year, giving the stock a nearly 13 percent boost on Thursday.

The company added 41 new enterprise customers during the quarter, bringing its count to 290 — an 80 percent gain year over year. SmartRent deployed its platform to 51,000 new multifamily units during the quarter, adding 13 percent to the total.

Still, the company’s net loss widened to $23.4 million from $9.3 million a year ago as a result of higher sales and marketing spending, as well as higher research and development expenses.

SmartRent, like other proptech firms that have gone public recently via mergers with special purpose acquisition companies, has struggled to win over skeptical investors, who in recent months have decamped from high-risk growth stocks. Shares of SmartRent, which went public last summer in a merger with a Fifth Wall-backed SPAC — a deal that valued the company at $2.2 billion — are down almost 60 percent since the start of the year.

SmartRent’s story may be nearing an inflection point, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Benjamin Sherlund said Thursday.

The company is scoring new customers at higher price points than its legacy base and is integrating higher-margin products after its purchase of SightPlan, the analyst said, upgrading the stock to an overweight rating from neutral.

“We think SmartRent is well capitalized and we believe the company is in a strong position to ramp its deployment pace and importantly, increase its pace to reaching profitability,” Sherlund said.

SmartRent should reach profitability sometime in 2023, Haldeman said on the earnings call, while reaffirming the company’s revenue guidance for 2022 at a range of $220 million to $250 million. Recent macroeconomic volatility hasn’t changed the picture, he said.

“Especially as we see inflation kicking in and we see a tighter labor market — those are actually catalysts for our business,” the CEO said. “Those are positive indicators for our business in terms of helping our customers reduce costs and reduce complexity. If anything, we’re seeing demand growing.”

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real EstateSmartRentSPACsTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Famed Architect Thierry Despont and 320 Majors Path in Southampton NY (Getty Images, iStock, Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Famed architect lists Hamptons estate for $23M
    Famed architect lists Hamptons estate for $23M
    Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider (Realogy)
    Realogy rebranding as Anywhere Real Estate
    Realogy rebranding as Anywhere Real Estate
    From left: Michael Stern, founder and CEO, JDS Development Group; Parham Javaheri, chief property development officer, Life Time; and 9 DeKalb Avenue (JDS Development Group, Life Time, SHoP Architects, iStock)
    Life Time takes 100K sf in JDS’ Brooklyn Tower
    Life Time takes 100K sf in JDS’ Brooklyn Tower
    NYCHA Chair Greg Russ (NYCHA, iStock)
    NYCHA sent thousands of false Section 8 termination notices
    NYCHA sent thousands of false Section 8 termination notices
    Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber (Getty, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman profits plunge more than 50%
    Douglas Elliman profits plunge more than 50%
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.