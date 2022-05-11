Open Menu

Startup plans LI convenience stores that shoppers can’t enter

DoorDash opening two DashMart spots in coming months

Tri-State /
May.May 12, 2022 08:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
DoorDash's Tony Xu with 51 Eads Street and 6133 Jericho Turnpike

DoorDash’s Tony Xu with 51 Eads Street and 6133 Jericho Turnpike

A couple of convenience stores coming to Long Island are so convenient, customers don’t even need to go inside. In fact, they can’t.

DoorDash is opening two DashMart locations on the peninsula, Newsday reported. The stores enable customers to order groceries, goods and restaurant items on the DoorDash app to be delivered or picked up.

But customers who fetch their items go straight to a window or pickup area. They are not permitted to shop in person.

The first store is scheduled to open in early June at 51 Eads Street in West Babylon. The company leased an 8,000-square-foot building.

Read more

The second store will come online during the third quarter at 6133 Jericho Turnpike in Huntington. Commack Cubes LLC, which owns the building, applied for interior alterations of the 11,000-square-foot building, labeling the property a “storage facility.”

DoorDash is tightlipped when it comes to the DashMart program, the locations of which sell an average of 2,000 items. There are upwards of 25 DashMart locations in the United States, including more than a dozen planned or operating in New York state.

In December, DashMart made its New York City debut in Chelsea, the New York Post reported.

DashMart launched in August 2020, betting that customers would pay a premium for the convenience of shopping directly from the DoorDash app. DoorDash was founded as a restaurant delivery app in 2013, but started adding convenience stores such as 7-Eleven and Circle K in April 2020.

Until recently, rapid-delivery startups were gobbling up space in New York City, opening so-called dark stores in retail spaces vacated during the pandemic. They needed numerous locations to meet a goal of delivering orders in as little as 15 minutes.

Some New York City landlords and politicians have pushed back, saying fast-delivery companies kill foot traffic in retail corridors and plague residential areas with e-bikes.

City Council member Gale Brewer has asked the Department of Buildings and Department of City Planning to examine potential zoning issues, claiming the repurposed storefronts act like warehouses in retail-zoned areas.

But investors and consumers have been more effective in stopping the proliferation of dark stores. Many of the startups have seen their share prices plummet in recent months and are scrambling to reduce their burn rate as they run low on cash. DoorDash stock is down 76 percent in the past six months.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatelong islandRetailsuffolk county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brookfield's Brian Kingston (Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, Google Maps, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Brookfield’s $25M Queens warehouse deal tops another slow week for i-sales
    Brookfield’s $25M Queens warehouse deal tops another slow week for i-sales
    (iStock)
    NYC rents soar as Covid deals die
    NYC rents soar as Covid deals die
    Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer with 66 Hudson Boulevard (Tishman Speyer, Loopnet)
    NewYork-Presbyterian takes 75K sf at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    NewYork-Presbyterian takes 75K sf at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    From left: Developer Bruce Teitelbaum and Durst Organization CEO Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)
    “A tremendous ordeal”: Lawyers in $97M Durst buyout slam case
    “A tremendous ordeal”: Lawyers in $97M Durst buyout slam case
    Midwood's John Usdan with Candela Tower (Midwood, Candela Tower)
    Midwood closes on $102M West Village property, plans renovations
    Midwood closes on $102M West Village property, plans renovations
    Brookfield's Bruce Flatt (Brookfield, iStock)
    Brookfield to spin off asset management business
    Brookfield to spin off asset management business
    1776 Shore Parkway in Gravesend (JLL)
    Former fuel oil terminal hits market in Gravesend
    Former fuel oil terminal hits market in Gravesend
    964 Park Place (Google Maps, iStock)
    Eviction redux: Crown Heights family faces second ouster
    Eviction redux: Crown Heights family faces second ouster
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.