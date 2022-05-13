Open Menu

Charles Cohen eyeing Rye Brook redevelopment

Developer expected to submit proposal for shuttered Doral Arrowwood resort

Tri-State /
May.May 13, 2022 12:51 PM
TRD Staff
Charles Cohen of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation with 975 Anderson Hill Road in Rye Brook, NY (Google Maps, Wikipedia)

Charles Cohen of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation with 975 Anderson Hill Road in Rye Brook, NY (Google Maps, Wikipedia)

Charles Cohen is cooking up plans for a Westchester County project to replace the shuttered Doral Arrowwood resort.

Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation is considering redeveloping the property into a luxury resort and housing project, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. Rye Brook Mayor Jason Klein said a formal proposal could be sent in a matter of months.

“This is a complete reimagination of an outdated use that is aligned with business and consumer trends of the 21st century,” Cohen told the outlet.

While a formal proposal hasn’t been submitted yet, it is expected to call for a 146-room luxury hotel, 36 permanent housing units and 78 townhomes. Property amenities would include a spa, dining overseen by a celebrity chef and recreation facilities. There would also be lounge spaces, fitness facilities and conference rooms.

A large part of the 90-acre property would remain open. The existing hotel, however, would be demolished and the golf course would be converted into an open space with a trail network.

The project would be a homecoming of sorts for Cohen, who grew up in nearby Harrison.

Doral Arrowwood management told workers it was shutting down in December 2019. The company failed to give employees sufficient legal notice, an issue raised in a lawsuit joined by attorney general and a state senator that ultimately won $2.7 million for the more than 250 workers fired from the hotel.

The property’s ownership has recently been a source of dispute. The control cases may have been settled, however, paving the way for Cohen to get involved and plan a future for the property.

In 2020, three women filed a lawsuit, claiming executives at Cohen Brothers fostered a toxic working environment, alleging employees were berated, belittled and in some instances, sexually harassed. At the time, an attorney representing the company said the lawsuit was “totally baseless.”

[WestFair] — Holden Walter-Warner




