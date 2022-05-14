Two chances to live on Sylvan Terrace, one of NYC’s coolest blocks

You wouldn’t think it is New York City.

There are 20 almost identical wooden row houses lining Sylvan Terrace, a cobblestone street connecting Jumel Terrace in Washington Heights to St. Nicholas Avenue — via stairs.

Normally, finding a home on such a beautiful, sought-after block is a tough climb, but the New York Post is reporting two are available right now.

This week, one of the yellowish wooden homes hit the market — No. 16, if you really want to know — with an asking price of $1.75 million. And if you can’t make the down payment necessary to buy, you can always rent No. 7, which is available for $6,500 a month.

The home for sale is presently configured as a three-bedroom, but has the potential for a fourth. It features double-entry doors leading to a parlor with Brazilian cherry wood floors, crown moldings, a fireplace and double-height windows. There is a second fireplace in a great room off the kitchen on the garden level, leading outside to a patio.

The main bedroom is accessed through French doors — it was once a formal dining room — and has a winding staircase leading upstairs to the other bedrooms and a smaller guest room that can also be used as a nursery or an office.

The two bathroom home is equipped with three gas fireplaces, each surrounded by exposed brick. There are 11-foot ceilings on the parlor and second floors.

Built in 1862, the Sylvan Terrace homes were considered working-class housing at the time. The Belgian block street on which they were built was an artery for horse-drawn carriages, leading to the Morris-Jumel Mansion, which George Washington used as a base during the Revolutionary War.

And the block has a certain charm that is hard to find in the city, according to the broker selling the home, Assad Masri of Douglas Elliman.

“It feels like you’re transported into a different time and a different place,” said Masri of Sylvan Terrace. “It’s very fairy tale-y, it’s very Disneyesque.”

