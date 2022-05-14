Open Menu

Two chances to live on Sylvan Terrace, one of NYC’s coolest blocks

May.May 14, 2022 03:21 PM
TRD Staff
Sylvan Terrace in Washington Heights. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

You wouldn’t think it is New York City.

There are 20 almost identical wooden row houses lining Sylvan Terrace, a cobblestone street connecting Jumel Terrace in Washington Heights to St. Nicholas Avenue — via stairs.

Normally, finding a home on such a beautiful, sought-after block is a tough climb, but the New York Post is reporting two are available right now.

This week, one of the yellowish wooden homes hit the market — No. 16, if you really want to know — with an asking price of $1.75 million. And if you can’t make the down payment necessary to buy, you can always rent No. 7, which is available for $6,500 a month.

The home for sale is presently configured as a three-bedroom, but has the potential for a fourth. It features double-entry doors leading to a parlor with Brazilian cherry wood floors, crown moldings, a fireplace and double-height windows. There is a second fireplace in a great room off the kitchen on the garden level, leading outside to a patio.

The main bedroom is accessed through French doors — it was once a formal dining room — and has a winding staircase leading upstairs to the other bedrooms and a smaller guest room that can also be used as a nursery or an office.

The two bathroom home is equipped with three gas fireplaces, each surrounded by exposed brick. There are 11-foot ceilings on the parlor and second floors.

Built in 1862, the Sylvan Terrace homes were considered working-class housing at the time. The Belgian block street on which they were built was an artery for horse-drawn carriages, leading to the Morris-Jumel Mansion, which George Washington used as a base during the Revolutionary War.

And the block has a certain charm that is hard to find in the city, according to the broker selling the home, Assad Masri of Douglas Elliman.

“It feels like you’re transported into a different time and a different place,” said Masri of Sylvan Terrace. “It’s very fairy tale-y, it’s very Disneyesque.”

[NY Post] — Vince DiMiceli




