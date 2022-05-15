Open Menu

Nashville mansion asks $50M, highest in Tennessee history

Home sits on 50 acres in the pricy Belle Meade neighborhood

National Weekend Edition /
May.May 15, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Doctor Tom Frist with 1304 Chickering Road (Eagledj CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons, Redfin, iStock)

Doctor Tom Frist with 1304 Chickering Road (Eagledj CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons, Redfin, iStock)

A Nashville mansion is asking the highest price in the state’s history.

The 19,811-square-foot Chickering Road home was listed by billionaire businessman Dr. Tom Frist Jr., who founded HCA Healthcare, for $50 million, the New York Post reported.

1304 Chickering Road (Redfin, iStock)

1304 Chickering Road (Redfin, iStock)

Located in the pricy Belle Meade neighborhood, the five-bedroom house sits on just under 50 acres and is a half mile from the road. A separate buildable 9-acre parcel at 1230 Chickering Road is also included in the property listing. The home, built in 2001, was designed by New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian, who have won multiple awards for high-end residential projects.

The large home resembles other Southern estates with features such as exterior columns and double balcony porches on the front and back of the house.

Ferguson & Shamamian featured the mansion in their book “City and Country Residences,” in which they wrote: “Centered on colonnaded porches in front and back, the house may have an impressive presence, and the body language appears to be formal. But the house that is scaled for entertaining and steeped in regional references offers a surprisingly comfortable, even relaxed environmental reality inside.”

In addition to the five bedrooms, the home also has six full bathrooms and four half baths.

The interiors of the home were designed by well-known New York designer Bunny Williams.

The mansion has indoor and outdoor and formal and informal areas to entertain guests, including a screened porch, a large living room, a covered porch with fireplace and a large family room that has vaulted wood ceilings and two fireplaces.

1304 Chickering Road (Redfin, iStock)

1304 Chickering Road (Redfin, iStock)

The home also includes an elevator, swimming pool, tennis court and guest house.

Dr. Frist is selling the mansion because his wife died last year and he wants to move to a smaller home.

Read more

[NYP] — Victoria Pruitt 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    luxury housingNashvilleResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sylvan Terrace in Washington Heights. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
    Two chances to live on Sylvan Terrace, one of NYC’s coolest blocks
    Two chances to live on Sylvan Terrace, one of NYC’s coolest blocks
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Goldman Sachs-backed funds pay $45M for Florida community
    Goldman Sachs-backed funds pay $45M for Florida community
    Reed and Delphine Krakoff; 54 East 64th Street (Sotheby's International Realty, Getty Images, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Tiffany designer puts townhouse on discount rack (only $42M)
    Tiffany designer puts townhouse on discount rack (only $42M)
    From left: Robert "Bobby" Balogh, Cara Balogh and 111 West 57th Street (Balogh Jewelers, SHoP Architects, iStock)
    Baloghs find their crown jewel at Billionaires’ Row supertall
    Baloghs find their crown jewel at Billionaires’ Row supertall
    Robert Reffkin, founder and CEO, Compass (Getty Images, iStock)
    Compass reports $188M first-quarter loss, CFO’s resignation
    Compass reports $188M first-quarter loss, CFO’s resignation
    SmartRent's Lucas Haldeman (SmartRent, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    SmartRent’s losses widen as supply-chain crisis lingers
    SmartRent’s losses widen as supply-chain crisis lingers
    Famed Architect Thierry Despont and 320 Majors Path in Southampton NY (Getty Images, iStock, Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Famed architect lists Southampton estate for $23M
    Famed architect lists Southampton estate for $23M
    Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider (Realogy)
    Realogy rebranding as Anywhere Real Estate
    Realogy rebranding as Anywhere Real Estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.