Nashville mansion asks $50M, highest in Tennessee history

A Nashville mansion is asking the highest price in the state’s history.

The 19,811-square-foot Chickering Road home was listed by billionaire businessman Dr. Tom Frist Jr., who founded HCA Healthcare, for $50 million, the New York Post reported.

Located in the pricy Belle Meade neighborhood, the five-bedroom house sits on just under 50 acres and is a half mile from the road. A separate buildable 9-acre parcel at 1230 Chickering Road is also included in the property listing. The home, built in 2001, was designed by New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian, who have won multiple awards for high-end residential projects.

The large home resembles other Southern estates with features such as exterior columns and double balcony porches on the front and back of the house.

Ferguson & Shamamian featured the mansion in their book “City and Country Residences,” in which they wrote: “Centered on colonnaded porches in front and back, the house may have an impressive presence, and the body language appears to be formal. But the house that is scaled for entertaining and steeped in regional references offers a surprisingly comfortable, even relaxed environmental reality inside.”

In addition to the five bedrooms, the home also has six full bathrooms and four half baths.

The interiors of the home were designed by well-known New York designer Bunny Williams.

The mansion has indoor and outdoor and formal and informal areas to entertain guests, including a screened porch, a large living room, a covered porch with fireplace and a large family room that has vaulted wood ceilings and two fireplaces.

The home also includes an elevator, swimming pool, tennis court and guest house.

Dr. Frist is selling the mansion because his wife died last year and he wants to move to a smaller home.