Open Menu

A tale of two oceanfront Hamptons homes

Southampton home sold for $16M, Amagansett property listed for $25M

Tri-State /
May.May 16, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Top) 1580 Meadow Lane in Southampton NY and (Bottom) 2056 Montauk Highway in Amagansett NY (Zillow)

(Top) 1580 Meadow Lane in Southampton NY and (Bottom) 2056 Montauk Highway in Amagansett NY (Zillow)

Two oceanfront Hamptons listings featuring a slew of common features are lined up to score very different prices.

In Southampton, a 4.5-acre home at 1580 Meadow Lane sold in April for $16.4 million, according to Behind the Hedges. The property has 240 feet of direct oceanfront and a private walkway that leads to the beach.

Interiors of the property at 1580 Meadow Lane (Zillow)

Interiors of the property at 1580 Meadow Lane (Zillow)

The 5,300-square-foot home includes a heated pool and spa. The master bedroom is on the second floor, while the first floor includes four guest bedrooms and a guest suite with a kitchenette.

Selling the home proved to be difficult. It had been on the market for years, asking as much as $27 million in 2018. The last ask was $20 million. Erica Grossman of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent.

The owner of an oceanfront home about 20 miles east is hoping to avoid a similar experience. The property, at 2056 Montauk Highway in Amagansett, is smaller at 2.4 acres, but the home itself is significantly larger at 8,200 square feet. The 13-year-old residence was just listed for $25 million, according to Behind the Hedges.

Interiors of the property at 2056 Montauk Highway (Zillow)

Interiors of the property at 2056 Montauk Highway (Zillow)

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home includes a powder room, laundry room and direct access to an oceanside deck on the first floor. On the second floor, large windows provide ocean views, while the primary bedroom has two private outdoor decks.

Read more

Other features include a gym, a heated gunite pool and the all-important path to the beach. Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Alexandra McDevitt of Douglas Elliman have the listing.

Buyers in the Hamptons are dealing with a tight market, which could help explain why one listing is commanding top dollar and another finally sold after years on the market. Hamptons inventory was down 42 percent year-over-year in the first quarter and 16 percent from the previous quarter, according to a Douglas Elliman report by Miller Samuel.

One out of every four homes sold in the Hamptons last quarter involved a bidding war. The market share of sales of $5 million or above was the third highest on record.

[Behind the Hedges] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    amagansettResidential Real EstateSouthamptonThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Wildfire, Houses
    One in five homes facing wildfire risk, report says
    One in five homes facing wildfire risk, report says
    Town of East Hampton supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc and Blade's Rob Wiesenthal with East Hampton Airport (East Hampton, Wikipedia)
    East Hampton Airport closure at hand, except…
    East Hampton Airport closure at hand, except…
    More and more homebuyers and investors are coming to the negotiating table with cash in hand. (iStock)
    In cities, “starter homes” getting more difficult to find
    In cities, “starter homes” getting more difficult to find
    A photo illustration of city developers and preservationists arm wrestling (iStock)
    Preservationists and developers duel upstate. Wanna guess who’s winning?
    Preservationists and developers duel upstate. Wanna guess who’s winning?
    John Steinbeck and his Sag Harbor cottage. (Getty)
    John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor home could become retreat for writers
    John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor home could become retreat for writers
    Doctor Tom Frist with 1304 Chickering Road (Eagledj CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons, Redfin, iStock)
    Nashville mansion asks $50M, highest in Tennessee history
    Nashville mansion asks $50M, highest in Tennessee history
    Sylvan Terrace in Washington Heights. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
    Two chances to live on Sylvan Terrace, one of NYC’s coolest blocks
    Two chances to live on Sylvan Terrace, one of NYC’s coolest blocks
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Goldman Sachs-backed funds pay $45M for Florida community
    Goldman Sachs-backed funds pay $45M for Florida community
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.