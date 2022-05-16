Open Menu

Elad picks up shovel-ready UES development site

Isaac Tshuva’s firm pays $61M for 1299 Third Ave

New York /
May.May 16, 2022 03:58 PM
By Rich Bockmann | Research By Joseph Jungermann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Elad Group's Isaac Tshuva and1299 Third Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Elad Group’s Isaac Tshuva and1299 Third Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Isaac Tshuva’s Elad Group is getting into a condo project on the Upper East Side.

The Israeli billionaire’s development firm paid $61 million to buy a site at the corner of Third Avenue and East 74th Street from a joint venture of Premier Equities, Continental Ventures and Thor Equities, property records filed Monday show.

Approved plans are in place for a 33-story residential building with 47 units totaling nearly 140,000 square feet at 1299 Third Avenue.

Representatives for Elad, Premier, Continental and Thor could not be immediately reached for comment.

Yaron Jacobi of Premier

Yaron Jacobi of Premier

Premier, founded in 2009 by former fashion retailer Uzi Ben Abraham and Yaron Jacobi, paid about $62 million to assemble the development site between 2015 and 2017. (It appears that two five-story apartment buildings in the assemblage will remain, and presumably contributed air rights to the project.)

Read more

The developers had flirted with the idea of selling the site, putting it on the market at least twice in 2017 and 2019, but apparently never reached a deal.

Last year, Elad Group sold a package of 70 condos in Hell’s Kitchen to Tishman Realty for about $80 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentElad GroupPremier EquitiesThor Equitiesupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Charles Cohen of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation with 975 Anderson Hill Road in Rye Brook, NY (Google Maps, Wikipedia)
    Charles Cohen eyeing Rye Brook redevelopment
    Charles Cohen eyeing Rye Brook redevelopment
    (iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    As lawmakers race to electrify buildings, industry pushes back
    As lawmakers race to electrify buildings, industry pushes back
    Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    With 421a dying, apartment project financing “has come to a stop”
    With 421a dying, apartment project financing “has come to a stop”
    Madison Realty Capital's  Zach Kadden with 364 Bay Street (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    Madison Realty Capital plans 100 small apartments, a NYC rarity
    Madison Realty Capital plans 100 small apartments, a NYC rarity
    From left: Developer Bruce Teitelbaum and Durst Organization CEO Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)
    “A tremendous ordeal”: Lawyers in $97M Durst buyout slam case
    “A tremendous ordeal”: Lawyers in $97M Durst buyout slam case
    Dynamic Star's Brad Zackson; 23-10 Queens Plaza South (Queens) and 301 West Fordham Road (Bronx) (Google Maps, Dynamic Star)
    Brad Zackson’s Dynamic Star borrows $115M for Bronx, LIC projects
    Brad Zackson’s Dynamic Star borrows $115M for Bronx, LIC projects
    777 Summer Street in Stamford and Toll Brothers Apartment Living president Charlies Elliott (Silverback Development, Toll Brothers)
    Toll Brothers plans 355-unit apartment complex in Stamford
    Toll Brothers plans 355-unit apartment complex in Stamford
    80 South Street and Oceanwide Holding's Lu Zhiqiang (ATCHAIN, Getty)
    Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site
    Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.