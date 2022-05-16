Nest Seekers has been tapped to sell the penthouses at the Skyline Tower in Long Island City.

The 67-story tower is the tallest condominium tower in New York City outside of Manhattan. Sales launched in 2019 with brokerage Modern Spaces before Nest Seekers joined in March 2021 and was co-listed. Now, Nest Seekers Development Marketing has the penthouse units to itself.

The firm is marketing the penthouses as the “Queen’s Jewels,” releasing a new property tour each week to showcase all nine of Skyline’s penthouses. Each Jewel coincides with a floorplan line on the penthouse floors — 64 through 67.

“Skyline has now become a fixture in Queens, so we wanted something to really represent that,” said Mariano Bulfamante who is leading sales for Nest Seekers at the property.

The penthouses include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, some of which include outdoor space. Pricing starts at $1.4 million.

So far, about 60 percent of the 802-unit building has sold and some of the penthouse units are currently in negotiations. The first set of closings began at the building in February 2021 and about 41 percent of the units were in contract as of March 2021, according to Modern Spaces.

Filings with the Attorney General’s office previously reported by The Real Deal show the tower was last year aiming for a sellout of $1.09 billion.

Amenities in the building include a fitness center, yoga training room, temperature-controlled swimming pool, sauna and spa, children’s playroom and pet spa.

Brokers who sell the penthouses will receive perks that go beyond traditional commissions. Eligible agents will get a shopping spree of between $10,000 to $20,000 at luxury retailers, such as Bergdorf Goodman, Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton.

Modern Spaces CEO Eric Benaim told The Real Deal last year said the brokerage was offering a range of incentives to buyers and their agents working through the tough market at the time, including $5,000 gift cards for agents and closing costs covered by developer Chris Jiashu Xu.