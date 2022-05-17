Open Menu

Burberry sews up deal at Tishman Speyer building

Ditches Madison Avenue for office across from Bryant Park

New York /
May.May 17, 2022 08:15 PM
By Lois Weiss
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Burberry's Jonathan Akeroyd with 11 West 42nd Street (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

Burberry’s Jonathan Akeroyd with 11 West 42nd Street (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

Burberry is moving its New York City offices from Madison Avenue to a Tishman Speyer tower across from Bryant Park.

The company, which is known for its trademarked “Burberry Check” plaids, signed a 15-year lease for nearly 43,000 square feet at 11 West 42nd Street. It will have the entire 18th floor and part of the 19th.

Burberry will relocate from Westbrook’s 444 Madison Avenue where it has been since 2009 and enjoyed the iconic top-of-tower signage that previously touted Newsweek and later New York magazine when those publications were tenants in the building.

It is unclear what will happen to the signage when Burberry moves out. The retailer previously had stores in the building’s base. Those spaces are now for rent through Cushman & Wakefield.

Burberry’s new digs overlook Bryant Park and sources said the new lease has a starting rent of $64 per square foot with a tenant improvement letter of $130 per square foot along with several months of free rent.

A JLL team including Chris Kraus and Amanda Bokman represented Burberry. An in-house team from Tishman Speyer represented the landlord.

The fashion company joins other garmentos in the West 42nd Street building, including Valentino, Versace and Michael Kors. Other tenants are CIT Group and New York University’s School of Professional Studies.

NYU renewed its lease last fall, taking 115,000 square feet for five years and getting six months’ of free rent in the deal, along with other sweeteners that reduced the net effective rent to $46.18 per square foot, the New York Post reported.

Soon after that, architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox scored a year of free rent in extending its stay and taking another 38,000 square feet at the building, bringing its total to 100,000.

CIT’s timing was not as good. The commercial lender extended its lease for 15 years in 2018, three years before it was to expire and two years before the pandemic made discounts easy to come by for office tenants.

The 960,000-square-foot office building is known as Salmon Tower for developer Walter J. Salmon. It opened in 1927, just in time to host Herbert Hoover’s campaign headquarters.

Architect York & Sawyer gave the building an H-design that provides for eight corner offices and ample natural light. The huge arched entry is surrounded by bas-relief sculptures that depict the months of the year through their astrology signs.

Burberry did not respond to an email for comment prior to press time.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bryant parkCommercial Real EstateManhattan Office Leasingmidtown office markettishman speyer

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Adam Leitman Bailey, Y. David Scharf, and Miki Naftali with 215 West 84th Street (Adam Leitman Bailey, Morrison Cohen, Getty)
    Naftali lays out project as holdout tenant plays new card
    Naftali lays out project as holdout tenant plays new card
    Taconic Partners' Matthew Weir and Hudson Research Center 61 at 9 West 54th Street (iStock, Taconic Partners, Hudson Research Center)
    RPI signs at Taconic and Silverstein’s life sciences hub
    RPI signs at Taconic and Silverstein’s life sciences hub
    Harry and Linda Macklowe (Getty Images, Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc./Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY, Sotheby's, iStock)
    Macklowe art collection fetches nearly $1B at auction
    Macklowe art collection fetches nearly $1B at auction
    Buildots' Aviv Leibovici, Roy Danon and Yakir Sudry (Buildots)
    Construction-tech firm Buildots raises $60M in Series C round
    Construction-tech firm Buildots raises $60M in Series C round
    660 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and Macquarie Group's Shemara Wikramanayake (Brookfield Properties, iStock, Macquarie Group, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Brookfield signs first tenant at 660 Fifth Avenue
    Brookfield signs first tenant at 660 Fifth Avenue
    Major Food Group managing partner Jeff Zalaznick in front of 37 Hudson Yards (Major Food Group, Google Maps)
    Major Food Group bringing members club to Hudson Yards
    Major Food Group bringing members club to Hudson Yards
    A photo illustration of self-storage units (iStock)
    Self storage still rising after pandemic surge
    Self storage still rising after pandemic surge
    Prologis' Heather Belfor (Zoom Info, iStock) Logistics, Warehouses
    Logistics inventory dips to historic low: Prologis
    Logistics inventory dips to historic low: Prologis
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.