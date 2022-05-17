Emmy Award–winning actor Evan Peters is the latest in a long list of movie stars to move to Brooklyn.

Evans, who won the honor in 2021 for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for his portrayal of Detective Colin Zabel in “Mare of Easttown,” bought a penthouse unit in Prospect Heights for $2.2 million, slightly above the $2.1 million asking price listed on Streeteasy.

Douglas Elliman’s Lindsay Barton Barrett was the listing agent. Barrett declined to comment for the piece but did not dispute the buyer’s identity. Evans’ signature on the deed resembles some of his publicly available autographs.

Sterling Place is a passive house condominium development in Prospect Heights built by the Brooklyn Home Company, a family-run cooperative. Passive homes have tiny carbon footprints because they are tightly sealed and use highly efficient heating and cooling systems — perfect for an environmentally conscious celebrity. They are also quieter and have better air quality than traditional buildings.

Evans’ penthouse, one of three in the seven-story building at 488 Sterling Place, offers views of Prospect Park and the Manhattan skyline.

Evans joins a number of film stars who have bought in Brooklyn, including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Daniel Craig, Michelle Williams (and her then-husband, the late Heath Ledger), Paul Giamatti, Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany, Peter Dinklage, and Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard.

Also, John Torturro and Steve Buschemi of Park Slope are among many actors who called Brooklyn home before they were famous.

Evans, as the lone Prospect Heights purchaser of that bunch, is something of a pioneer, although a smaller home budget could account for that. The others settled in Cobble Hill, Park Slope and Brooklyn Heights, except for Williams, who lived in Boerum Hill, Prospect Park South and Red Hook and (after a few years upstate) bought an apartment in an undisclosed part of the borough.

Evans’ breakthrough role came in “American Horror Story,” in which he played several characters over the course of several different seasons, according to IMDb. He debuted as Marvel superhero Quicksilver in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” in 2014 and has reprised the role several times, most recently in the hit series “WandaVision.”

He’ll play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the upcoming “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which is expected to debut later this year on Netflix.

His two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,300-square-foot penthouse has a 660-square-foot rooftop deck with dining space. It also has a primary suite with en-suite marble bathroom and walk-in shower.

Building amenities include an on-site gym, bike room and shared yard, as well as six electric-car charging stations. Property records show Peters bought a parking space in addition to the apartment.