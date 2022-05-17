An eco-friendly 19th-century townhouse was the most expensive home to go into contract in Brooklyn last week.

The seven-bedroom home at 37 Sidney Place in Brooklyn Heights was asking just under $15 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on luxury home sales in the borough. Dating to 1899, according to city records, the 7,000-square-foot Greek Revival-style house has a landscaped garden, two terraces, an elevator servicing its six floors and 11.5-foot ceilings.

Newly renovated to passive-house standards, according to the listing, it also has triple-glazed windows, an air filtration system, multiple skylights, a chef’s kitchen and a wood-burning fireplace. The primary suite has a 250-square-foot terrace overlooking the 75-foot-long backyard.

The second-priciest home to go into contract was a townhouse at 366 State Street in Boerum Hill asking $6.5 million. The 4,860-square-foot, five-bedroom home was also newly renovated, but maintains its original hardwood floors as well as seven marble mantles, floor-to-ceiling windows, four fireplaces and a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar. The fifth-floor primary suite has five skylights in addition to four others on the same floor. The home also comes with a separate one-bedroom apartment on the garden level.

In total, 27 contracts were signed last week for Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more. Fifteen of the homes were townhouses and 12 were condos. The average home asked $1,100 per square foot, was on the market for just 55 days and was listed for 1 percent more than its original asking price.