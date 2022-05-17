Open Menu

Matt Lauer finds buyer for languishing Hamptons estate

Disgraced talk show host last listed home for $44M

May.May 18, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Matt Lauer with 26, 28 & 32 Actors Colony Rd (Getty, Susan Breitenbach)

Disgraced “Today” host Matt Lauer found a buyer after three years of trying to trade his Hamptons estate.

Lauer sold his Strongheart Manor property in the North Haven neighborhood of Sag Harbor, the New York Post reported. While a buyer and sales price weren’t revealed, a listing appears to show the home sold for $33.8 million, well below what it was last listed by Lauer.

Corcoran’s Susan Breitenbach is the listing broker for the Actors Colony Road property. Breitenbach did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The massive estate on the Peconic River spans 14,000 square feet on 6.3 acres. Strongheart Manor, the name for the main home, was built in 1902, but has since been brought up to date.

The gated property includes multiple fireplaces, a screened-in porch, two guest houses and a built-in tea house. The estate also includes a waterfront pool, gym and basketball court.

Lauer first listed the 12-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate in June 2019 for $44.8 million, then listed it again later that fall for $44 million.

The listing was eventually pulled, but surfaced again in September 2020. In July 2021, it made its way back to the market at a $44 million listing price.

Richard Gere, the estate’s previous owner, had a similarly tricky time handing off the property. In 2013, the actor asked for $65 million before Lauer ultimately scooped it up for significantly less, $36.5 million, in 2016.

Lauer is likely not leaving the cozy confines of the Hamptons yet, as he owns another 25-acre estate in Sag Harbor. Bright Side Farm, which Lauer and his then-wife purchased in 2012, belongs to his ex, Annette Roque.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




