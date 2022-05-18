Open Menu

Compass aims to grow its North Fork agent count fivefold

Brokerage is up to six agents and plans for 30

Tri-State /
May.May 19, 2022 08:00 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Clockwise from top left: Eric and Bridget Elkin, Diane Mollica, Liz and Lisa Gillooly and Sarah Frigo (Compass)

Clockwise from top left: Eric and Bridget Elkin, Diane Mollica, Liz and Lisa Gillooly and Sarah Frigo (Compass)

Compass is planning an aggressive expansion on the North Fork as the market becomes increasingly like an extension of the Hamptons.

The firm, which entered the market in March 2021, has opened an office at 54100 Main Road, Southold, and recruited three teams since the start of the year. In the months ahead, it plans to grow its agent count from six to 30 and could open a second location in Greenport.

“It used to be you had a Hamptons buyer and a North Fork buyer, but now there’s a pretty significant overlap,” said Eric Elkin, of Compass’ Elkin Team, which he leads with his wife, Bridget. “That overlap is the driving force for them wanting to build their presence here.”

The Elkins were Compass’ first North Fork team. Since January, they have been joined by Diane Mollica, who came from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International; the Gillooly Team, which migrated from Corcoran; and Jennifer Benton, who defected from Century 21.

Read more

North Fork, like the Hamptons, has seen demand — and prices — spike during the pandemic. As New Yorkers sought to spend more time in what had been weekend and summer communities, finding Hamptons homes to buy or rent has become increasingly difficult. That same dynamic played out in the more agrarian, less bougie towns north of Peconic Bay, compounded by spillover demand from folks priced out of the Hamptons.

Inventory in the Hamptons has been hovering near record lows. In the first quarter it was down 42 percent from a year ago while the median sale price rose 7.7 percent to $1.4 million.

A similar trend has played out on the North Fork, where inventory has declined for nine consecutive quarters and fell to its lowest level ever in the first quarter of this year. The paltry number of listings presents a challenge for agents and brokerages, although they have benefited from higher prices and faster sales.

Buyers had to win a bidding war for 40 percent of homes that sold and the median sale price rose 13 percent to $848,000. Ten years ago the median price on the North Fork was $430,000.

The rental market has seen a similar spike. Some homes in the Hamptons are going for more than $1 million a month and middle-class renters have found it harder than ever to keep a foothold. Elkin said the North Fork has an oversupply of rental homes, but that is because owners have raised their prices so much.

“Prices have been reset. What things are renting for this year is 20, 40, 50 percent higher than what we’ve seen five years before,” he said. “I think we’ve re-established what the going rate is.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    north forkResidential BrokerageResidential Real Estatesuffolk countyThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related CEO Jeff Blau and 455 Tenth Avenue (Chris Martin, Google Maps, iStock)
    Related launches lodging for executives’ hybrid work
    Related launches lodging for executives’ hybrid work
    Matt Lauer with 26, 28 & 32 Actors Colony Rd (Getty, Susan Breitenbach)
    Matt Lauer finds buyer for languishing Hamptons estate
    Matt Lauer finds buyer for languishing Hamptons estate
    Barbara Russo, Danielle Englebardt, and Oren and Tal Alexander (Getty, iStock BFA)
    Ranking the top residential brokers on the Upper East Side
    Ranking the top residential brokers on the Upper East Side
    From left: PropTech's Thomas Hennessy and Joseph Beck; Appreciate's Chris Laurence (Appreciate, LinkedIn/Tom Hennessy, LinkedIn/Joseph Beck, iStock)
    Single-family rental platform Appreciate to go public in SPAC deal
    Single-family rental platform Appreciate to go public in SPAC deal
    From left: Douglas Elliman's Scott Durkin, Stephen Kotler and Avi Dan-Goor (Douglas Elliman, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman bets on Vegas in westward expansion
    Douglas Elliman bets on Vegas in westward expansion
    A photo illustration of charter bus company North Fork Express (left), Tritec Real Estate's planned Ronkonkoma Hub project (middle) and Tritec Real Estate's principal Robert Coughlan (EverybodyWiki/Orenawong, Tritec Real Estate, iStock)
    Holdout threatens massive Long Island development
    Holdout threatens massive Long Island development
    366 State Street and 37 Sidney Place in Brooklyn (Corcoran, Zillow)
    Passive house asking $15M tops Brooklyn contracts
    Passive house asking $15M tops Brooklyn contracts
    100 Eleventh Avenue (iStock, Rhododendrites/CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Lower-end listings dominate Manhattan’s luxury deals
    Lower-end listings dominate Manhattan’s luxury deals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.