Open Menu

Destructive tenants driving upstate landlords to despair

Schenectady rental owners demand more police help, less code enforcement

Tri-State /
May.May 19, 2022 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Schenectady City Council president Marion Porterfield (Facebook, iStock)

Schenectady City Council President Marion Porterfield (Facebook, iStock)

Upstate landlords are fed up with tenants wrecking their rentals and getting away with it.

Landlords and property managers took their gripes to the Schenectady City Council last week, the Times Union reported. They want more police help to deal with destructive tenants and less punishment for minor infractions.

The landlords shared stories of tenants punching holes in walls, ripping out wiring and flooding basements. One landlord said tenants have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage in the past two years without consequence, thanks in part to the city’s inaction.

“We were here two years ago and we told you about the struggles we were having then, and it’s only getting worse,” said Kimlee Marquise, according to the newspaper.

State law forbids collection of security deposits worth more than one month’s rent — far less than it can cost to repair the damage caused by a vengeful tenant. Some landlords have turned to private insurance as an alternative.

Read more

Schenectady landlords want the local police to treat property destruction as a criminal matter, rather than a civil one. But the police are wary of landlords using them for business purposes. The police department previously pledged to distance itself from being weaponized by owners needing some muscle.

From law enforcement’s perspective, a hole in a wall is not proof that any particular tenant committed a crime.

The city’s chief building inspector, Christopher Lunn, sympathized with landlords, but said the city can’t control the actions of individuals.

Landlords also argued the Code Enforcement Bureau should relax its policies, which include inspections every time a tenant moves in. Some complained of being fined for violations as minor as litter on the sidewalk.

Lunn spoke in favor of an inspection process that rewards owners who abide by regulations and maintain their properties. He also expressed a willingness to look at city regulations.

Complaints of destructive tenants are not new, but the pandemic and the statewide eviction moratorium, which was finally lifted in mid-January, exacerbated the problem. Even after eviction cases were allowed to proceed, landlords in the city voiced frustration that judges were advising nonpaying tenants on how to remain in their units.

As of last week, 300 eviction warrants had been issued in Schenectady and roughly 600 were pending.

[Times Union] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateEvictionsRental MarketUpstate New York

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    ABS Partners Real Estate founder Earle Altman and 270 Madison Avenue (ABS Partners, LoopNet, iStock)
    NY Public Library leases 41k sf for Midtown offices
    NY Public Library leases 41k sf for Midtown offices
    Legion Investment Group's Victor Sigoura and 26 East 84th Street (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Old-guard landlords cash out in Manhattan, Bronx multifamily deals
    Old-guard landlords cash out in Manhattan, Bronx multifamily deals
    Ben Shaoul and 1457 North Main Street (Getty, LoopNet)
    Ben Shaoul plans 376-unit complex near L.A.’s Chinatown
    Ben Shaoul plans 376-unit complex near L.A.’s Chinatown
    CHIP executive director Jay Martin (LinkedIn, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    Landlords called it: Vacancy rate jumps, rent-stabilization stays
    Landlords called it: Vacancy rate jumps, rent-stabilization stays
    331 Elmora Avenue and 103 Ryan Street (Kislak Realty)
    Tri-state deal roundup: Multifamily, industrial still hot
    Tri-state deal roundup: Multifamily, industrial still hot
    From left: Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc, Rudin’s CEO and co-chairman Bill Rudin, and Dock 72 (Getty Images, S9 Architecture, Rudin Management, iStock)
    Vice scraps move to Rudin’s Dock 72
    Vice scraps move to Rudin’s Dock 72
    Related CEO Jeff Blau and 455 Tenth Avenue (Chris Martin, Google Maps, iStock)
    Related launches lodging for executives’ hybrid work
    Related launches lodging for executives’ hybrid work
    From left: Metro Loft Management founder Nathan Berman, Silverstein Properties chairman Larry Silverstein, and 55 Broad Street (Metro Loft, Silverstein Properties, LoopNet)
    Silverstein, Metro Loft pick up Rudin’s 55 Broad Street for $180M
    Silverstein, Metro Loft pick up Rudin’s 55 Broad Street for $180M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.