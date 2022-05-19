Multifamily deals in Manhattan and the Bronx highlighted an otherwise slow week for mid-market investment sales as a handful of longtime New York City landlords traded apartment buildings for between $10 million and $40 million.

Landlord Yechiel Newhouse bought a 96-unit apartment building at 1514 Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights, the Bronx, for $22.5 million. The seller was Stellar Management, which bought the building for $21.7 million in 2014. The 13-story property was built in 2004.

On the Upper East Side, former Naftali executive Victor Sigoura’s Legion Investment Group paid billionaire landlord Kamran Hakim $21.1 million for an eight-unit apartment building at 26 East 84th Street. Hakim had owned the century-old, 4,400-square-foot building since 1995, records show.

An LLC tied to landlord Isidoros Sfikas bought a 64-unit apartment complex at 320-326 East 70th Street on the Upper East Side for $14.8 million from Long Island-based Vintage Real Estate Services. The 16-story structure was built in 1920 and last traded in 1978, records show, for an undisclosed amount.

An LLC connected to real estate developer Eran Nornber bought a six-story, 34-unit apartment building at 321 Lenox Avenue in Harlem for $14.3 million. The seller was an entity with ties to investment firm Delshah Management Capital. The century-old building, which last sold for $11.2 million in 2012, includes a ground-floor restaurant. Delshah tapped JLL to put it on the market in late 2019.

An entity tied to landlords Vito and Michael Sacchetti sold a 68-unit apartment building at 3120 Wilkinson Avenue in Pelham Bay, the Bronx, for $12.1 million to landlord Bashkim Celaj. 79,400-square-foot property was last sold in 1983, records show, for an undisclosed amount.

An entity tied to Meridian Capital Group’s Abe Hirsch bought a warehouse at 335-339 Moffat Street in Bushwick for $11.1 million from an LLC with ties to real estate developer Juan Figueroa. The 22,000-square-foot, single-floor property last sold in 2016 for $3.7 million.

One notable transaction that fell outside of the $10 million to $40 million range of this report involved Andrew Chung’s Innovo Property Group and real estate investment firm Square Mile Capital Management selling a Maspeth, Queens, warehouse at 58-30 Grand Avenue for $51.3 million. The buyer was an entity connected to Boston-based developer The Davis Companies.

Chung, a major investor in New York City warehouses, purchased the three-floor, 151,000-square-foot property in 2018 for $39 million.