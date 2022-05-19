Rabsky Group scores $92M loan for big Gowanus project

Simon Dushinsky and Isaac Rabinowitz’s Rabsky Group scored a $92 million construction loan for a large mixed-use project in Gowanus as developers continue to flock to the recently rezoned Brooklyn neighborhood.

The Brooklyn-based developer secured the loan for its project at 313-315 Bond Street — where it plans a 526,000-square-foot building — from G4 Capital, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital brokered the transaction.

Rabsky bought the property from Brooklyn landlord Yoel Goldman’s company for $95 million in 2019. Goldman had purchased the site the previous year for $61 million. Goldman’s firm, All Year Holdings, filed for bankruptcy last year.

Rabsky is among the largest developers in Brooklyn. It is also planning a 35-story project in Downtown Brooklyn which will have 1,098 residential units across two connected towers.

Several developers are zeroing in Gowanus for new rental projects after the area was rezoned last year to allow for 8,500 new housing units.