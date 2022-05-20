Open Menu

Aby Rosen teams up with Rolling Stone publisher on $290M office deal

Penske Media is one of the largest tenants at 475 Fifth Avenue

New York /
May.May 20, 2022 05:07 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Aby Rosen and Jay Penske in front of 475 Fifth Avenue (LoopNet, Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Aby Rosen and Jay Penske in front of 475 Fifth Avenue (LoopNet, Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Aby Rosen closed the book on his latest office deal with help from an unlikely source.

Rosen’s RFR Holding teamed up with Variety and Rolling Stone publisher Penske Media Corporation to finalize his $290 million purchase of 475 Fifth Avenue, where the glossy magazine company has its headquarters.

Penske Media contributed 50 percent of the equity in the partnership, a source familiar with the purchase told The Real Deal.

Representatives for RFR and Penske did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more

Rosen closed his purchase from Nuveen Real Estate Thursday with a $260 million loan, Commercial Observer reported. Citigroup and JPMorgan teamed up on the senior mortgage, while PCCP provided mezzanine debt.

CBRE negotiated the sale and the financing.

Penske, led by chairman and CEO Jay Penske, is one of the largest tenants in the 24-story, 1920s-era building at the corner of East 41st Street across from the New York Public Library and Bryant Park.

Other tenants include Torchlight Investors and LBB Industries.

RFR recently paid more than $100 million to buy a pair of hotels in Downtown Miami.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Aby RosenInvestment SalesNuveenRFR Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    New York skyline
    Rising interest rates will dampen city’s investment sales market this year
    Rising interest rates will dampen city’s investment sales market this year
    Legion Investment Group's Victor Sigoura and 26 East 84th Street (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Old-guard landlords cash out in Manhattan, Bronx multifamily deals
    Old-guard landlords cash out in Manhattan, Bronx multifamily deals
    331 Elmora Avenue and 103 Ryan Street (Kislak Realty)
    Tri-state deal roundup: Multifamily, industrial still hot
    Tri-state deal roundup: Multifamily, industrial still hot
    Vanke US managing director Kai-yan Lee, RFR’s Aby Rosen and 100 East 53rd Street (Vanke US, Getty, M18 Public Relations)
    With Aby Rosen out, Chinese developer slashes Midtown condo prices
    With Aby Rosen out, Chinese developer slashes Midtown condo prices
    From left: Michael Dell, Alex Rodriguez and Donald Trump along with the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images, The Trump Organization, iStock)
    Firm that manages Michael Dell’s wealth finances deal for Trump Hotel
    Firm that manages Michael Dell’s wealth finances deal for Trump Hotel
    Brookfield's Brian Kingston (Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, Google Maps, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Brookfield’s $25M Queens warehouse deal tops another slow week for i-sales
    Brookfield’s $25M Queens warehouse deal tops another slow week for i-sales
    Midwood's John Usdan with Candela Tower (Midwood, Candela Tower)
    Midwood closes on $102M West Village property, plans renovations
    Midwood closes on $102M West Village property, plans renovations
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.